Global SSD Controller Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Storage Interface, Application and Region.

Global SSD controller market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.60% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

SSD controller is stands for solid state drive controller. SSD controller includes the electronics that bridge the flash memory components to the host computer. The SSD controller is an embedded processor that executes firmware-level software code and is the most essential factor of SSD performance.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of cloud based data centers is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Growing market for consumer electronics and semiconductor industry, surge in the production and adoption of advanced PCs all over the world, high demand of SSDs in mission critical applications where the speed of the storage system required as high as possible and rising need of SSD controllers to perform functions like read and write caching, encryption, garbage collection, wear levelling and more are expected to improve fast growth during forecast period. An SSD controller offers some benefits such as increased performance and speed, low energy usage, commensurate durability and better reliability, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, higher cost and shorter lifecycle than HDDs are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. Design complexity and limited storage space could hinder the growth of market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63773

Global SSD Controller Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, multi level cell (MLC) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness steady growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increased production volumes of the new technologies such as multi-level cells and 3D Flash. The crucial benefit of MLC is its lower cost per unit of storage because of the higher data density. Also, high production of MLC drives by many SSD controller manufacturers for enterprise use is further propelling the growth of market. MLC offers some major benefits such as cheaper alternative than single level cell for an enterprise SSD and better performance, which are make them more demandable in the global market.

By storage interface, SATA segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The low-cost interface design of SATA storage interface is major driving factor behind the growth of market. SATA interface provides some benefits such as faster data transfer through higher signalling rates, lower cost and cable size and more efficient transfer through an I/O queuing protocol, which are further propelling the growth of market. Marvell industry is leading SATA SSD controller market. The company’s SSD controller provides support for 6 Gbs SATA host interface and 4 channel NAND interface up to 8 devices per channel. It also consumes low power than other existing SATA SSD controller solutions, making it one of the most power efficient SSD controllers in the market.

Global SSD Controller Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The large scale adoption of SSD controller technology in advanced computing systems, growing market of cloud computing and rising trends of big data analytics is contributed in the growth of market.

Advancement in storage solutions by various industries, growing demand of SSDs in IT infrastructure and the rising switch towards SSDs over traditional hard disk drives is driving the growth of market in the North American region.

Global SSD Controller Market: Key Development

In Aug 2019, Western Digital announced two new 96-layer 3D flash NVMe SSD families, the Ultrastar DC SN640 and Ultrastar DC SN340. Both are purpose-built for either mixed-use-case workloads or very read-intensive applications, respectively.

In June 2018, Marvell a leader in storage, networking and connectivity semiconductor solutions announced its latest NVM Express solid-state drive controller family for mainstream and high-performance PC client and edge computing SSDs.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global SSD Controller Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global SSD Controller Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global SSD Controller Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global SSD Controller Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/63773

The Scope of Global SSD Controller Market

Global SSD Controller Market, By Type

• Single-level cells

• Multi-level cells

• Triple-level cells

Global SSD Controller Market, By Storage Interface

• SATA

• SAS

• PCIe

Global SSD Controller Market, By Application

• Data Centre

• Enterprise

• Client

• Retail

Global SSD Controller Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global SSD Controller Market, Key Players

• Marvell Technology Group

• Samsung

• Intel

• Toshiba

• Western Digital

• Micron Technology, Inc

• NetApp

• IBM

• Phison Electronics Corporation

• Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

• SandForce

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: SSD Controller Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global SSD Controller Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global SSD Controller Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America SSD Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe SSD Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific SSD Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America SSD Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue SSD Controller by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global SSD Controller Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global SSD Controller Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global SSD Controller Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of SSD Controller Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ssd-controller-market/63773/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com