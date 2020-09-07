Global Dimmers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Control, Product, Connectivity, Application and Region.

Global dimmers market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.6% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Dimmers are devices connected to a light fitting or light fixture and are used to adjust the level of brightness of light in any room. It is possible to adjust the intensity of the light output by changing the voltage waveform applied to the lamp.

Market Dynamics

Improved lifestyle and high disposable income of people are major driving factor behind the growth of market. Growing market for intelligent or smart lighting system across the globe, rising end user requirement for energy efficient lighting systems, increasing adoption of standard protocols for lighting products, growing demand of remote control light dimmers, growing adoption of smart homes and rising governments projects for smart cities across the world, emergence of indoor lighting solutions with smart appliances and availability of dimmers from small domestic dimmers to modern professional dimmers are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Dimmers provides some benefits such as energy efficiency, increased lamp life, reduces utility bills and protection against short circuit, over load and overheating, which are ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, high initial cost than normal light switches and their tendency to produce humming or buzzing sounds are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. Lack of awareness among potential end users could hinder the growth of market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63760

Global Dimmers Market: Segmentation Analysis

By types, universal dimmers segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Universal Dimmers are used to control incandescent, halogen, dimmable LED and dimmable CFL bulbs, which is contributed in the growth of market. They allow reliable dimming of even small lamp outputs of just a few watts of power. Furthermore, universal dimmers provide soft start-up, maximum-range dimming and eliminate flickering of lights, which ultimately makes them more demandable in the dimmers market. Alternatively, electronics low voltage (ELV) dimmer is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. ELV dimmers are used to control dimmable LED power supplies and electronic low voltage transformers. For example ELV track lighting, under cabinet lighting and Led strips.

By connectivity, wireless dimmers segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing developments in the wireless communication and Internet of Things based technologies across the globe. Growing demand of wireless dimmers in lighting control systems, demand for controlling lights from smart automation app and increasing development in wireless communication standards such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee are ultimately driving the growth of market.

Global Dimmers Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. This is owing to the high adoption rate of smart homes in the countries like the US and Canada. Improved lifestyle and growing need of smart dimmers to save energy and cost is driving the growth of market in the region.

Surge in the adoption of smart lighting control systems and LED lighting solution in the US residence and growing governments initiatives to save energy are ultimately propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global Dimmers Market: Key Development

In June 2017, Power management company Eaton announced three new lighting control solutions designed to help commercial and institutional customers reduce energy consumption, simplify code compliance and increase comfort. The new Universal Slide Dimmer, Universal Phase Selectable Slide Dimmer and Dimmer Sensor are designed to help reduce energy costs and increase lamp life.

In Sept 2018, the Siemens Building Technologies Division has updated its GAMMA instabus product line with the powerful new KNX based universal dimmer N 554. This universal dimmer used to control LED and other lamps up to a total 1000 VA.

In March 2020, Lutron Electronics the industry leader in smart, scalable lighting control solutions, and Cree Lighting, a global market leader in innovative LED lighting solutions, are teamed up to introduce a variety of new connected lighting products to the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Dimmers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Dimmers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Dimmers Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dimmers Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/63760

The Scope of Global Dimmers Market

Global Dimmers Market, By Type

• Universal Dimmers

• Halogen and Incandescent Dimmers

• Electronic Low Voltage Dimmer (ELV)

• Magnetic Low Voltage Dimmer (MLV)

• Fluorescent Dimmers

• High Wattage Dimmers

Global Dimmers Market, By Control

• Single-pole dimming

• Three-way dimming

• Several or multi-location dimming

• Plug-in dimming

Global Dimmers Market, By Product

• Rotary

• Slide

• Toggle

• Touch

• Tabletop

• Others

Global Dimmers Market, By Connectivity

• Wired Dimmers

• Wireless Dimmers

Global Dimmers Market, By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Dimmers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Dimmers Market, Key Players

• Acuity Brands Inc

• Hubbell Control Solutions

• Signify (Philips Lighting)

• Lutron Electronics Inc

• Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc

• OSRAM Licht AG

• Cooper Controls (Eaton)

• ABB Limited

• Cree Inc

• GE Lighting

• LSI Industries Inc

• Echelon Corporation

• Caribe Corporation

• Gardasoft Vision Ltd

• Siemens

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dimmers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dimmers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dimmers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dimmers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dimmers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dimmers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dimmers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dimmers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dimmers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dimmers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dimmers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dimmers Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-dimmers-market/63760/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com