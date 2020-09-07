Global ECC Memory Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application and Region.

Global ECC Memory Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~6.6% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

ECC memory is stands for error correction code memory. It is a specific type of computer data memory storage specially designed to detect, monitor and correct most common types of internal data corruption. ECC memory designed with a unique algorithm which continuously scans and corrects single-bit memory errors.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of data centers in various organizations is major driving factor behind the growth of market. High demand of ECC memory in the computer systems where interior data corruption cannot be tolerated under any situation, such as for financial or scientific computing, increasing trend of big data analytics in many business, rising adoption of ECC DRAM memory in Smartphone’s and growing requirement of ECC RAM memory for many media creators and CAD users are expected to improve growth of market during forecast period.

ECC memory provides some benefits such as detection and correction of memory errors, big data protection, brings reliability and power efficiency to mobile devices and provides protection against unusual loss of data, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, higher price of ECC memory compared to non-ECC memory is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Lower production volumes of ECC memory and related system hardware and ECC RAM is little slower than non-ECC RAM which could hinder the growth of market.

Global ECC Memory Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, DDR4 segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. DDR4 ECC memory stands for double data rate 4 error correction code Memory. It has higher data storage capacity ranging from 4 GB to 128 GB per DIMM. High adoption of DDR4 memory in desktop and laptop computers in various organizations is driving the growth of market. It provides faster data transfer rates and is more power efficient than other DDR memory, which ultimately results into the growth of market.

By application, data centre segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to the large scale adoption of data centre in various organizations all over the world. Growing requirements of high bandwidth and low power consumption networking devices is driving the growth of market. Businesses and data centre are depending more on big data, accordingly the requirement to prevent data loss is more important. Error-Correcting Code memory protects user’s computer from possible crashes and unintentional changes in data by automatically correcting data errors, which makes them more demandable in the data centres, workstations and servers.

Global ECC Memory Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to high adoption rate of data centres in the US market, as companies look for scalable solutions and improved productivity in emerging businesses.

High adoption of ECC memory in mission-critical industries the scientific and financial sector to protect data loss is driving the market in the region. Increasing investments by the governments to encourage advanced technological development is results into the huge adoption big data analytics, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

Global ECC Memory Market: Key Development

In May 2018, Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology announced that company has started mass producing the industry’s first 32-gigabyte (GB) double data rate 4 (DDR4) memory for gaming laptops in the widely used format of small outline dual in-line memory modules (SoDIMMs).

In May 2018, Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology announced that company has started mass producing the industry's first 32-gigabyte (GB) double data rate 4 (DDR4) memory for gaming laptops in the widely used format of small outline dual in-line memory modules (SoDIMMs).

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global ECC Memory Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global ECC Memory Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global ECC Memory Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global ECC Memory Market

Global ECC Memory Market, By Type

• DDR4

• DDR3

• DDR2

• DDR

• Other

Global ECC Memory Market, By Application

• Data Centres

• Workstation Servers

• Cloud Servers

• Others

Global ECC Memory Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global ECC Memory Market, Key Players

• SAMSUNG

• Kingston Technology Corp.

• NEMIX RAM

• Crucial

• Black Diamond Memory

• Brute Networks

• Hynix

• Adamanta Memory

• Computer Memory Solutions

• IBM

• Intel Corporation

• I’M Intelligent Memory Limited

• Dell Inc

• Lenovo Group

• Micron Technology Inc

