Global PMOLED Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End User and Region.

Global PMOLED Market size was US$ ~2.15 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9.06 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.7% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A PMOLED is stands for passive matrix organic light emitting diode, which relates to the way user control or drive the display. It is made up from organic light emitting diode which is a thin-film-display technology.

Market Dynamics

Growing technological advancements in OLED and surge in the investment to develop PMOLED technology based electronics products are major driving factors behind the growth of market. PMOLED technology provides some benefits such as simple and cheap fabrication, energy efficiency; low power consumption, low cost, high display quality and better viewing experience which are ultimately propelling the growth of market. High adoption of PMOLED displays in wearable devices, small gadgets and sub displays, growing number of Smartphone users with advanced display technology and surge in the adoption of OLED technology over LCD technology are further expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period.

However, low market acceptance of PMOLED display and emerging alternative technology such as AMOLED are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market.

Global PMOLED Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, flexible PMOLED segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growth is attributed to its high contrast ratio, faster refresh rates and wide viewing angles in display technology. A flexible PMOLED is based on a flexible substrate such as metal, plastic or flexible glass. Research and development into flexible PMOLED technology largely began from the last few years with the major intentions of implementing this technology in various wearable devices such as in smart watches, tablets and mobile devices. Moreover, flexible PMOLED technology has recently made an appearance in a consumer television displays which results into the growth of market during forecast period.

By application, display segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Growing adoption of PMOLED displays in various consumer electronics products such as Smartphone, laptops and tablets is contributed to the growth of market. A PMOLED display uses a simple control scheme in which user control each line or row in the display one at a time. PMOLED displays are restricted in resolution and size; they are small and used to display small icons such as in iPod display, mobile phone display MP3 display and radios used in automobiles, which is further driving the growth of market.

Global PMOLED Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of electronic wearable devices manufacturing companies such as Samsung, LG, Panasonic and more.

The ongoing advancements in display technologies by market players to focus on consumer requirements and to produce cost effective PMOLED products is driving the growth of market. Increasing population in the countries like China and India led to high demand of wearable devices which propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global PMOLED Market: Key Developments

In Oct 2019, Wisechip launched the world’s first Hyperfluorescence OLED display, a 2.7″ monochrome yellow 128×64 PMOLED. The brightness of this display reaches 220 nits – which is 2.5 times the brightness of Wisechip’s fluorescent yellow PMOLED.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global PMOLED Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global PMOLED Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global PMOLED Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global PMOLED Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global PMOLED Market

Global PMOLED Market, By Type

• Flexible PMOLED

• Transparent PMOLED

Global PMOLED Market, By Application

• Display

• Lighting

Global PMOLED Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Automotive

• Sports & entertainment

• Residential

• Industrial

• Others

Global PMOLED Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global PMOLED Market, Key Players

• BOE Technology

• Tianma Microelectronics

• Truly Semiconductors

• AU Optronics

• EverDisplay Optronics

• Visionox Optoelectronics

• JOLED

• LG Electronics Inc

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• OSRAM GmbH

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Panasonic Corporation

• Universal Display Corporation

• WiseChip Semiconductor Inc

