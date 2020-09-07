Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End-Use industry and Region.

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 8.10 %, to reach US$ XX Bn. during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

The Zinc-Air Batteries have the superior specific energy and low cost of the rechargeable battery technology, which is well suited for mass market introduction in millions of electrical automobiles and consumer goods. Zinc-air batteries are used to store electrochemical energy. The demand for zinc-air batteries across the globe is attributed to its inexpensive nature and easy availability of zinc.

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market, Dynamics:

An increase demand for rechargeable zinc-air batteries for their usage in various consumer products and zinc-air batteries applications like traffic signaling and communication are expected to drive the growth in the global zinc-air batteries market. Global zinc–air batteries market is expected to grow at a rapid rate because of the increase in the demand for electric vehicles, energy-efficient systems, and electronic components. Also, an implementation of strict regulations imposed on carbon dioxide emissions and increase in the focus on usage of lightweight vehicles with enhanced fuel economy are expected to propel the demand for zinc–air batteries.

However, the composition of mercury present in zinc-air batteries causes numerous health hazards that is expected to limit the growth of zinc-air batteries market during the forecast period.

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market: Market Segmentation

Based on type, the rechargeable zinc-air batteries are estimated to dominate the largest market during the forecast period. Rechargeable zinc-air batteries are more versatile, reliable & sustainable solution, which contains double the energy over the conventional batteries. The manufacturing cost of rechargeable batteries is less and the batteries are safer and eco-friendly to use.

The hearing aids are expected to contribute XX% share in the global zinc-air batteries market. Zinc–air batteries are employed in hearing aids. It provides a steady supply of power, by ensuring proper functioning of hearing aids. The demand for zinc–air batteries are increasing because of its low weight feature. Some of the prominent key players like Panasonic are engaged in the production of zinc–air batteries, which are ideal for new-generation, digital hearing aids. Zinc–air batteries deliver reliable power in various temperature conditions. The cost-effectiveness is expected to increase the demand for zinc–air batteries for usage in hearing aids.

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market: Geographical Analysis

Regionally, Asia Pacific region held the XX% share in the global zinc-air batteries market in 2019 and is projected to contribute more than XX% share during the forecast period. The maximum share in the global market is attributed to the presence of the automotive and electronics industries. Rapid industrialization and favourable government initiatives are attracting key players to invest in innovation & development of more effective resources that better compliances for the consumer. The region has offered high growth potential to the zinc–air batteries market and expected to offer growth opportunities to the market during the forecast period because of the expansion of the end-user industries. Favorable government initiatives and policies for replacement of mercury button cells with zinc–air batteries are expected to boost the zinc–air batteries market growth during the forecast period.

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market, Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the production of non-rechargeable zinc–air batteries, mainly for medical applications like hearing aids and remote signaling. An Increase in the foreign direct investment in India and China, specifically in the electronics sector is expected to drive the zinc–air batteries market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market:

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market, By Type

• Rechargeable

• Non-rechargeable

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market, By Application

• Small Devices

• Remote Signaling & Communication

• Safety Lamps

• Electric Cars

• Others

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market, By End-Use Industry

• Hearing Aid

• Medical Field

• Watches

• Telecoms

• Lighting Source

• Others

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Zinc-Air Batteries Market, key Players

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

• Energizer Holdings, Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation.

• ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.

• Electric Fuel Battery Corporation (Arotech Corporation)

• ReVolt Technologies.

• Rауоvас

• Аrоtесh

• Durасеll

• Роwеrоnе

• Саmеlіоn

• Раnаѕоnіс

• НоuѕеоfВаttеrіеѕ

• ЕnZіnс

• ЈаuсhGrоuр

• Тоѕhіbа

• NЕХсеll

• Renata S.A

• ZеnіРоwеr

• Коnnос

