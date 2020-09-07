Global Iron and Steel Slag Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-By Process, Application and Region.

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.5 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Iron and steel slag is also known as ferrous slag, which is produced by using limestone and silica sand, iron ore, coal, and limestone. The iron and steel slag is extracted by numerous processes like blast furnace slags, granulated blast furnace slags, sir cooled blast furnace slag, steelmaking slag, converter slag and electric arc furnace slag.

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market, Dynamics:

With the problem of global warming, first steps have been taken to create a low-carbon society, and conserving resources, saving energy, and reducing CO2 emissions. An introduction of some iron and steel slag products that can help to meet these demands by applying their superior characteristics as environmental materials are expected to boost the global Iron and steel slag market. Rapid expansion of the construction sector across the globe is expected to increase the demand for the iron and steel slag. Demand for the crushed slang made up of iron and steel slang is major factor to drive the market growth. The commercial building and railway projects are increasing at rapid rate because of the demand for developed infrastructure. Also, growth of the population is simultaneously helping the construction industry to grow. On the other hand, fluctuation in the raw material price and presence of substitutes are expected to limit the global iron and steel slag market growth.

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market, Segment Analysis:

By application segment, building and construction sector is expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for supplementary cementitious material with the objective of disposing the industrial waste sustainably is expected to boost the global level demand of the iron and steel slag market by the construction industries. An increase in ongoing road construction activity across the globe is one of the key drivers for the market growth.

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market, Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region held the dominant position in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance position in the market is attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies like India and China. Increasing commercial and residential construction activities are expected to boost the regional market growth. The rise in the number of nuclear families is also propelling the growth in the market. The technical advancement and value added services are driving the market growth. Environmental awareness, number of functional benefits and notably resource and energy conservation effects are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global iron and steel slag market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Iron and Steel Slag Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Iron and Steel Slag Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Iron and Steel Slag Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Iron and Steel Slag Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Iron and Steel Slag Market

Global Iron and Steel Slag market, By Process

• Granulated Blast Furnace Slag

• Air cooled Blast Furnace Slag

• Electric Arc Furnace Slag

• Blast Furnace Slag

• Steelmaking Slag

• Converter slag

Global Iron and Steel Slag market, By Application

• Building & Construction

• Railways

• Fertilizers

• Others

Global Iron and Steel Slag Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Iron and Steel Slag Market,

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Steel Authority of India Limited

• Edw. C. Levy CO

• Stein

• JFE Steel Corporation

• Arcelor Mittal

• TATA Steel

• NLMK

• Harsco Corporation

• POSCO

• TMS International

• JSW Steel

