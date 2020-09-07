Global Autism Drug Market FUTURE AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT 2026

Global autism drug market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising awareness about the disorder, increasing prevalence in the market, development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global autism drug market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ALLERGAN, AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Saniona, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, Curemark, LLC, Coronis Neurosciences Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Medtronic and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global autism drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autism drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

It becomes easy to achieve supreme level of market insights and obtain knowhow of the best market opportunities into the specific markets with this Global Autism Drug Market report. The report lists down the company profiles of major market players and brands which explore their actions about product launches, product enhancements, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions with respect to effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. These Global Autism Drug Market report aids to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. To acquire best quality market data and information specific to the niche and business requirements, this market report has a lot to offer.

Market Definition: Global Autism Drug Market

Autism is a CNS associated disorder characterized by number of disabilities such as difficulty in speech, challenges with behavior of the individual and lack of social skills like verbal and nonverbal communication. The intensity can be mild, severe or somewhere in between and it is different with every individual. Diagnosis of autism can be done from a very young age with kids of age 2-3 year old. The cause of this disorder is yet unknown, but constant research and development is being carried on for the complete information of the disease.

According to the report of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the year 2018, approximately 1 in 59 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), 1 in 37 boys and 1 in 151 girls. The chances of diagnosis in boys are four times more than girls.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of autism and pervasive developmental disorder (PDD) is driving the growth of this market

Rising awareness about autism among the patient population also acts as a market driver

Increased research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth

Approvals of various off-label treatment therapies by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) can also enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations and approval procedure by the authorities for the treatment, is also expected to act as a restraint for this market growth

Inability of penetration in developing areas and awareness in those regions is also expected to restricts the market growth

Powerless pipeline of drugs for autism disorder also hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Autism Drug Market

By Type

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Autistic Disorder

By Mechanism of Action

Antipsychotics

Anticonvulsants

Antidepressants

Stimulants

Others

Drugs Type

Risperidone

Fluoxetine

Clomipramine

Methylphenidate

Phenytoin

Others

Therapy Type

Behavioral Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Physical Therapy

Speech Therapy

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Cognoa received breakthrough device designation from FDA for its lead product, the first digital diagnostic and digital therapeutic devices for autism. This device designed to support prior identification and treatment of pediatric behavioral health condition associated with autism

In January 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received breakthrough therapy designation from FDA for Balovaptan to treat autism spectrum disorder (ASD), This will accelerate the development and approval of the drug. Balovaptan has a potential to improve “core social interaction and communication” in those with autism

