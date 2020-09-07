COVID-19 Is Impacting The Laparoscopes Market 2020-2026 || Leading Players – Richard Wolf GmbH , Microline Surgical.,Smith & Nephew,Medtronic,Cook, Conmed Corporation

A persuasive Laparoscopes Market report can be explored more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels & distributors. The data and information have been derived from the reliable sources and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which have been again checked & validated by the market experts. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this wide ranging Laparoscopes Market report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

Global Laparoscopes Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8,975.20 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17,365.32 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in number of laparoscopic procedures performed globally owing to rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the laparoscopes market are Ethicon USA, LLC.. ,Olympus Corporation ,Karl Storz GmbH,Stryker ,Richard Wolf GmbH , Microline Surgical.,Smith & Nephew,Medtronic,Cook, Conmed Corporation

Market Definition: Global Laparoscopes Market

Laparoscopy is a surgical diagnostic procedure that is used to evaluate the organs inside the abdomen. It’s a minimally invasive procedure with low-risk, that requires small incisions. Laparoscopes are the devices used to look at the abdominal organs. A laparoscope is a, thin long tube with a high-resolution camera and a high-intensity light at the front. The instrument is inserted through an incision in the abdominal wall. As it moves along, the camera sends images to a video monitor.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, in 2016, the number of adults with diagnosed liver disease was 4.9 million. The increasing prevalence of liver diseases worldwide increases the use of laproscopic procedure for diagnosis and treatment.

Segmentation: Global Laparoscopes Market

Laparoscopes Market : By Product

Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Insufflators

Suction/Irrigation Systems

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Access Devices

Accessories

Laparoscopes Market : Application

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

Laparoscopes Market : End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Laparoscopes Market : Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, OmniGuide Inc., released the FMsealer Laparoscopic Shears. It is designed to provide fast and reliable vessel sealing in a variety of laparoscopic procedures

In August 2017, Ethicon launched Proxisure Suturing Device, an advanced laparoscopic suturing device featuring Ethicon end mechanical, suture and curved needle technologies which is designed to improve precision in minimally-invasive surgery.

Laparoscopes Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of colorectal cancer is expected to drive the market growth

Rising number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures is also expected to drive the market growth

Laparoscopes Market Restraints:

Lack of trained professionals in the field of laparoscopy procedures is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing preference for robotic surgeries as an alternative to laparoscopic is also expected to restrain the market growth

