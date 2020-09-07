Global Penetration Testing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) –By Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Application Area, Industry, and Region.

Global penetration testing market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Penetration testing is a method or process used to carry out security testing on a network system used by various business organizations or by other organisations. It is also known as ethical hacking and pen test. The function of a pen test is to identify and protect important data from attackers like hackers having unauthorized access to the system.

The growing demand for penetration testing and vulnerability scans methods or tools to identify vulnerabilities and various cyber-attacks in an organization are the major factors behind the growth of the market. Rapid growth in mobile-based business-critical applications, increasing adoption of various security measures, growing implementation of cloud-based penetration testing, rising government initiatives and enterprises’ attention towards digitalization, and increasing adoption of penetration testing in BFSI and IT industry are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Penetration testing provides some benefits such as detection and management of security threats, increased confidence in consumer’s security strategy, ability to meet regulatory requirements and overall protection to customer’s loyalty and company image, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, high costs associated with penetration testing and lack of technically skilled security analysts are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market. The requirement of more time to examine a particular system to identify attack vectors could hinder the growth of the market.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the white box penetration testing segment is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. White box testing is a comprehensive testing method. In this method, the tester is provided with complete information about the testing networks and systems. The basic information of the system includes Source code, IP address, OS details, Schema, etc. White-box penetration testing provides a complete estimation of both external and internal vulnerabilities which make it the best choice for calculation testing in every organization, which results in the growth of the market. White box penetration testing provides some benefits such as testing of every possible path, detection of typographical errors, syntax checking, and high granularity reports, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

By industry, BFSI segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. BFSI industry is the largest consumer of various IT services. Various banking applications are linked directly with the customer’s confidential financial data. High adoption of penetration testing in the BFSI sector to prevent this confidential data is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing number of cyber-attacks in the institutions related to financial services from various cyber attackers have increased the demand for penetration testing.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of leading market players across the region.

Well established IT infrastructure with the large-scale adoption of penetration testing tools and availability of skilled testers are driving the growth of the market in the region. The growing implementation of cybersecurity laws and regulations in various infrastructures is further propelling the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Penetration Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Penetration Testing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Penetration Testing Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Penetration Testing Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Penetration Testing Market

Global Penetration Testing Market, By Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Penetration Testing Market, By Type

• Black Box Penetration Testing

• White Box Penetration Testing

• Grey Box Penetration Testing

Global Penetration Testing Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Penetration Testing Market, By Application Area

• Web application

• Mobile application

• Network infrastructure

• Social Engineering

• Cloud

• Others (Embedded and IoT)

Global Penetration Testing Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Information Technology (IT)

• Telecom

• Retail and e-Commerce

• Education

• Others (transportation, energy, and social media)

Global Penetration Testing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Penetration Testing Market, Key Players

• Core Security SDI Corporation

• Redteam Security Consulting

• Context Information Security

• Rapid7, Inc.

• Qualys, Inc

• Veracode

• Trustwave Holdings, Inc

• Acunetix

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• IBM Corporation

• Cigital Inc

• WhiteHat Security

• Checkmarx

