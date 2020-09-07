Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Type, Vehicle, Sales Channel, and Region.

Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 13.2 % from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

A Low rolling resistance tire is designed to reduce the energy loss while a tire roll, thus, decreasing the necessary rolling effort. Also, in the case of automotive applications, improving vehicle fuel efficiency as nearly 5–15% of the fuel consumed by a typical gas car may be used to overcome rolling resistance.

The global low rolling resistance tire market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the MMR report, which helps the reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at the global and regional levels. Low rolling resistance tires are widely employed in commercial and passenger vehicles, mostly in heavy commercial vehicles.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65458

In 2018, more than 875 million units of low rolling resistance tires were sold, and the volume has been projected to upsurge at over 10.3% CAGR by 2027. The growing application of the low rolling resistance tire reduces energy loss through resistance and enhances the efficiency of the vehicles. The low rolling resistance tire contains enhanced design which reduces fuel consumption and boosts fuel efficiency. On the other hand, cost concerns nearby LRR tires, ongoing U.S and China trade war impacting the tire industry, the rising popularity of tire retreading may hinder the growth of the low rolling resistance tire market during the forecast period.

The report covers the segments in the low rolling resistance tire market such as type, vehicle, and sales channel. By the sales channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. Factor like rolling resistance of tires will play a major role in the aftermarket segment to maintain global market position.

Region-wise, North America accounted for the largest low rolling resistance tire market share in 2019, with a market value of US$ XX.65 million; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.19 % during 2019-2027. The high availability of the commercial vehicles in the USA coupled with the stringent government regulations’ regarding the safety norms is expected to drive the growth of the low rolling resistance tire market during the forecast period. APAC is anticipated to the fastest developing region for the low rolling resistance tire market over 2019-2027. The growing expansion of the automotive industry in the region leads to the upsurge in commercial vehicles.

The MMR report also focuses on global major leading industry players of low rolling resistance tire market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, and revenue. In 2015, Nissan Motor Company launched its Nissan Murano with LRR tires that was one of the significant features to its marketing strategy.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/65458

Scope of the Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market

Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market, By Type

• Bias

• Radial

• Tubeless

• Tube

• Others

Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market, By Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market, By Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Afric

Key Players operating in Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market

• Michelin

• Pirelli and C SpA

• Carlisle Corp

• General Tire and Rubber

• Continental AG

• Cooper Tire and Rubber

• Bridgestone Corp.

• Nissan

• Toyo Tire and Rubber

• Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

• Kumho Tire Inc

• Nokian Tyres PLC

• Yokohama Rubber

• Hankook Tire Worldwide

• The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

• Maxxis International

• Apollo Tyres Ltd.

• Falken Tire Corp

• Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Size by Regions

9

Chapter Five: North America Low Rolling Resistance Tire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Low Rolling Resistance Tire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Low Rolling Resistance Tire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Low Rolling Resistance Tire Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Low Rolling Resistance Tire by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-low-rolling-resistance-tire-market/65458/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com