Global Humidity Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Material Type, Application, and Region.

Global Humidity Sensor Market size was US$ 4 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11.57 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

The report study has analysedthe revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Humidity sensor is an electronic sensing device that is used to measure the quantity of water vapors present in the surrounding air. It is used to measure, detect, and report both air temperature and moisture.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of humidity sensors in consumer, environmental, industrial, and biomedical applications to monitoring and measuring humidity is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. An increasing trend of miniaturization of electronic components, growing market for semiconductor manufacturing, and electronics industry, rising technological advancements in sensor technology, rising implementation of humidity sensors inSmartphone devices and increased adoption of humidity sensors in the automobile,meteorology, manufacturing and HVAC industries are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Humidity sensors provide some benefits such as high sensitivity, high accuracy, low power consumption, and long-term stability, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, high cost associated with humidity sensors is major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Humidity Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the absolute humidity sensor segment dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for the largest market share of 61.5%. However, the relative humidity sensor segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.The relative humidity sensor further segmented into capacitive, resistive, and thermal sensors.

The growing adoption of capacitive sensors in various applications for measuring humidity in Printers, HVAC systems, Fax machines, automobiles, weather stations, refrigerators, food processing, and other applications is driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for resistive sensors due to its small size and low costs for residential, industrial, and domestic applications and increasing requirement of thermal sensors in food dehydration, drying machines, and pharmaceutical plants are further expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By application, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of humidity sensors in various industries like chemical, refineries, metal, food processing, textile, paper, or other industries to control humidity by reducing the quantity of oxygen in the air is driving the growth of the market.

Global Humidity Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major key contributors to the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of humidity sensor manufacturing companies across the region.

Increased adoption of air quality monitoring systems andrising demand for humidity sensors in domestic applications such as in offices and homes are driving the growth of the market in the region. Also, increased demand for sensor technology in handheld devices like Smartphones is further impelling the growth of the market.

Global Humidity Sensor Market: Key Development

In Nov 2018, Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, presents the new pin-type relative humidity sensor SHT85 for easy replaceability in a wide range of applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Humidity Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Humidity Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Humidity Sensor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Humidity Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Humidity Sensor Market

Global Humidity Sensor Market, By Type

• Absolute Humidity Sensors

• Relative Humidity Sensors

• Others

Global Humidity Sensor Market, By Material Type

• Semiconducting Metal Oxides

• Polymer-Based

• Ceramic Sensing

Global Humidity Sensor Market, By Application

• Residential

• Industrial

• Domestic

• Agriculture

• Medical

• Others

Global Humidity Sensor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Humidity Sensor Market, Key Players

• Sensirion AG

• Honeywell International, Inc

• GE Inspection Technologies

• Amphenol Corporation

• PCE Holdings GmbH

• Texas Instruments

• OMRON Corporation

• Bosch Sensortec GmbH

• Silicon Laboratories

• Alps Alpine co., ltd

• TDK Corporation

• STMicroelectronics NV

• TE Connectivity

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Humidity Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Humidity Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Humidity Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Humidity Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Humidity Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Humidity Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Humidity Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Humidity Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Humidity Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Humidity Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Humidity Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

