Global Ultrafast Laser Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Pulse Duration, Application, and Region.

Global Ultrafast Laser Market size was US$ 4.21 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.02% during the forecast period.

The report study has analysedthe revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Ultrafast lasers are thoselasersused to produce short pulses of light typically from femtosecond to picosecondswith enormous power densities and peak powers.These devices normally depend on techniques, for example, mode-locking to create a train of pulses. These lasers are important research of electron dynamics in molecules and atoms.

Market Dynamics

Rapidly growing technological advancements in laser technology is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing adoption of ultrafast laser technology for applications like laser ablation and machining, multiphoton imagingandcreation of electromagnetic radiation and increasing demand of ultrafast lasers in the manufacturing process for surface structuring, micro/nanomachining, machining in bulk of materials, thin-film scribing, biomanufacturing, additive manufacturing, numerical simulation and in super high-resolution machining are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.The ultrafast laser provides some benefits such as improved tighter tolerances and dimensional accuracy, process improvements, increased productivity,removal of post-processing steps, and reduced collateral damage, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, the higher cost associated with ultrafast laser-based manufacturing processes is a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Ultrafast Laser Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type,the ultrafast fiber laser segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.Increasing adoption of fiber lasers in material processing, telecommunication, spectroscopy, and biomedical applications is attributed to the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of ultrafast fiber laser invarious industriesfor material processing applications such as automotive cutting and welding, marking, sintering, drilling heat treating, and scribing is driving the growth of the market. Increasing demand for ultrafast fiber laser in biomedical applications for micro and nano surgery, refractive surgery, 3D lithography and nerve reconstruction, and surgery is further propelling the growth of the market.

By pulse duration, both femtosecond and picosecond segments dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.A femtosecond ultrafast laser is a laser technology that emits optical pulseswith 1 psduration. Growing adoption of femtosecond laser in biomedical applications is propelling the growth of the market. Increasing usage of femtosecond lasers in applications for high level surgery, eye surgeries, and other medical procedures for safe and fast healing applications is expected to improve the growth of the market.

Global Ultrafast Laser Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major key contributors to the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies and growing research and development activities in the field of laser technology.

Growing adoption of ultrafast laser technology in various end-user applications, the massive presence of leading market players, and increasing developments and adoption of advanced laser technologies for various surgery applications are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Global Ultrafast Laser Market: Key Developments

In June 2019, Amplitude revealed its newest ultrafast laser, the Tangor 300, at the Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Ultrafast Laser Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Ultrafast Laser Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Ultrafast Laser Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Ultrafast Laser Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Ultrafast Laser Market

Global Ultrafast Laser Market, By Type

• Titanium-Sapphire

• Diode-Pumped

• Fiber Lasers

• Mode-Locked Diode

Global Ultrafast Laser Market, By Pulse Duration

• Femtosecond

• Picosecond

Global Ultrafast Laser Market, By Application

• Biomedical

• Spectroscopy&Imaging

• Material Processing

• Science & Research

• Others

Global Ultrafast Laser Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Ultrafast Laser Market, Key Players

• Amplitude Systemes

• Attodyne Inc

• Clark-MXR, Inc

• Coherent Inc

• DPSS Lasers Inc

• EKSPLA

• Epilog Laser

• IMRA America

• IPG Photonics

• JENOPTIK Laser GmbH

• Laser Quantum

• Lumentum Operations LLC

• Newport Corporation

• NKT Photonics

• Resonetics

• Rofin-Sinar Laser GmbH

• Sheaumann Laser Inc

• Spectra-Physics

