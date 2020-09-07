Canada Electric Car Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Technology, Product, Battery, Battery Capacity, and End-User

Canada Electric Car Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

The international economy is going into a slump in reply to the coronavirus. The instant attention should be on saving lives. But governments will ultimately put focus to fuel the economy. In the situation of a worldwide economic & climate emergency, the Canadian government has a significant opportunity to navigate public dollars into a green incentive set which goals renewable technologies & development in clean technology. In the automotive sector, a strong focus on endorsing EVs would get many economic & environmental aids while also placing Canadian manufacturing to be more competitive in the international automotive industry.

Across the globe, auto manufacturers are spending Bn of dollars to increase the placement of a progressively various mix of EVs to the market. The strategy is playing a key role in inspiring this evolution as incentives, regulatory measures, & buyer awareness initiatives contribute to increasing EV growth & deployment in some nations.

Canada has a minor but rising fleet of Electric Vehicle sales are increasing, but account for less than one percent of car sales in Canada. Many plans & incentives, lower vehicle costs, improved driving range, & less charging times are inspiring buyers to buy electric vehicles. Automotive sales in Canada in the 1st quarter of the year 2020 have declined from their figures, an element that can be endorsed to the huge-scale disorder imposed by coronavirus on global supply chains & would-be buyers. Despite that element, EVs continue to conquer an increasing share of Canada’s whole light vehicle market. Between the period of January to March 2020, 8,412 battery-electric & 3,586 plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in Canada. Those 11,998 sales accounted for approximately 3.8 % of total light vehicles sold in Canada. This indicates a minor drop from Q4 2019.

Sales of EVs, in Canada, raised 25 % this year compared to the previous year, but Electric Vehicles account for only 3.5 % of new vehicles sold. Canada should follow Norway’s principal & set a zero-emission policy. In Canada, B.C. & Quebec are market leaders in Electric Vehicle sales as buyers get good incentives to purchase. A month later Doug Ford became premier of Ontario and removed the incentive plan for the region & put a break on the manufacturing of new charging stations. Now, there is not a single electric vehicle charging station on any of the highway.

EV sales in Canada:

Canada Electric Car Market, By Technology

• BEV

• PHEV

• HEV

Canada Electric Car Market, By Product

• Hatchback

• Sedan

• SUV

• Others

Canada Electric Car Market, By Battery

• LFP

• Li-NMC

• Others

Canada Electric Car Market, By Battery Capacity

• >201 Ah

• <201 Ah

Canada Electric Car Market, By End-User

• Shared mobility providers

• Government organizations

• Personal users

• Others

Canada Electric Car Market Key Players

• BMW

• Renault

• Chevrolet

• Tesla

• Hyundai

• Jaguar I-Pace

• Mercedes-Benz

• Audi

• Kia

