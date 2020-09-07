Global Power Management IC Market- Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2027) – By Product, End User, and Region.

Global power management IC market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Power management integrated circuit (PMIC) is an integrated circuit device that is used to perform various functions related to power management. The power management functions include battery charging, power sequencing, DC to DC conversion, and linear regulation. PMIC combines these functions into a single device by reducing the number of extra components and space.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of PMIC in battery-operated products such as mobile phone devices and portable media players is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing technological advancements in power management devices, the rising market for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry across the globe, the increasing requirement for cost-effective devices to manage power and for energy-efficient battery-operated devices, the growing popularity of technologies such as energy harvesting and increasing demand of power management devices for the applications like IoT, medical, industrial, consumer, automotive and many others are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. PMIC provides some benefits such as optimize battery life, low power consumption, high efficiency, and high performance, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, when integrated with linear regulators there is a possibility of efficiency decrease with input-output voltage difference, which could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Power Management IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, consumer electronics and wearable electronics segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The increasing market for electronics manufacturing industry across the globe is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing adoption of PMICs in consumer electronics products such as Smartphone, tablets, and other battery powered devices and rising trends of miniaturization of electronics components is making more demand for PMICs components in the global electronics market. The smartphone PMIC market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Alternatively, the automotive segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX%. Increasing adoption of PMICs in telematics, infotainments, and in advance driver assistance systems is attributed to the growth of the market.

Global Power Management IC Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of the market. Increasing sales of consumer electronics products such as mobile devices and other media player devices are attributed to the growth of the market in the region. The growing automotive sector, increasing adoption of data centers, growing market for LED technology, increasing adoption of smart grid technology, and growing use of PMICs in electric vehicles are some of the major factors, which are driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

China is the world’s largest consumer, producer, and exporter of the consumer electronics products and is a leading country in the world based on various industries manufacturing output with over US$ 4 trillion and held ~28.37% of global output. Japan held 7.23% and South Korea held 3.29% of global manufacturing output. Increasing the adoption of PMICs in various products is rapidly growing in China’s semiconductor market. It is expected that PMICs will be the fastest-growing IC for automotive electronics applications in the next five years along with the growing production of automobiles and ongoing advancement in automotive PMIC products.

According to the study, MMR expected that India will become an electronic manufacturing hub in the coming years. Increasing investments in the country in semiconductor, electronic and mobile manufacturing segment is expected to drive the market in the country. The electronic component market is the fastest-growing segment in the country today. Also, in the union budget 2020, the Indian government approved $6.37 Bn investment in these segments, which is further expected to improve the growth of the market in the region.

Global Power Management IC Market: Key Development

In Jan 2019, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc launched ultra-low-power MAX20345 lithium charger with highly integrated PMICs and introduced a unique design that optimizes the sensitivity of optical measurements for wearable fitness and health applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Power Management IC Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Power Management IC Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Power Management IC Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Power Management IC Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Power Management IC Market

Global Power Management IC Market, By Product

• Voltage regulators

• Motor control ICs

• Integrated ASSP Power Management ICs

• Battery Management ICs

• Others

Global Power Management IC Market, By End User

• Automotive / Transportation

• Consumer Electronics

• Wearable Electronics

• Industrial

• Telecom and Networking

• Others

Global Power Management IC Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Power Management IC Market, Key Players

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Analog Devices, Inc

• Infineon Technologies AG

• STMicroelectronics

• NXP Semiconductors

• Maxim Integrated

• ON Semiconductor Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc

• Toshiba Corporation

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ROHM Company Ltd

• Dialog Semiconductor

• Fairchild Semiconductor Corp

• Linear Technology Corporation

• Samsung Semiconductor

• Marvell Semiconductor

• Media Tek

Global Power Management IC Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65901

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com