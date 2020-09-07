Global Internet Radio Market- Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2027) -By Software Media Player, Audio Formats, Device Support, Advertiser Type, and Region.

Global Internet Radio market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 17% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Internet radio is a web-based audio service and is transmitted through the internet. It contains streaming media that delivers continuous streaming of audio that cannot be paused in between or replayed once the audio is finished. The global internet radio market is driven by the decreasing streaming cost, storing, huge data collection storage capacity, and increase in the growth of powerful tools. Feasibility of Wi-Fi connectivity in offices and home and decreasing the price of internet bandwidth and development of 4G networks are also projected to impel the market growth in the forecast period. However, the high setup cost of the internet radio is hampering the market growth at the global level. Entering new players in the music streaming service market is expected to create beneficial opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Digital platforms constantly replacing internet radio is the key challenge of market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the software media player, the windows media player segment has led the internet radio market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Windows media player offers many features to the users with media guide to select the latest movies, videos, music, radio, and games. It improves users’ experience by providing the list of available radio stations. It delivers users with multiple choices after choosing particular radio stations, providing information related to it, and the option of adding the station to the favorite list as well as go to the internet radio station website and playing the streaming audio.

Geographically, the Internet Radio market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to major internet radio service providers present in the region followed by Europe. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to increase internet usage in the residential and commercial sectors and the emergence of major players from the region in the music streaming industry.

The report covers the recent development in the market for the global Internet Radio market. For instance, Spotify AB made a strategic partnership with Manila Broadcasting Company to stimulate local entrainment experiences in the Philippines. Manila Broadcasting Company can attach with an audience in a superior way, and it also allowed Manila Broadcasting Company to present new playlists for their listeners.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Internet Radio Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Internet Radio Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Internet Radio Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Internet Radio Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Internet Radio Market:

Global Internet Radio Market, by Software Media Player:

• iTunes

• Windows Media Player

• Winamp

• Spider Player

• Others

Global Internet Radio Market, by Audio Formats:

• MP3

• OGG

• WMA

• RA

• AAC Plus

Global Internet Radio Market, by Device Support:

• Android

• IOS

• Windows

Global Internet Radio Market, by Advertiser Type:

• Insurance

• Travel Airlines

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Rental Services

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Financial Services

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail Stores

• Food Products

• Computers & Software

• Others

Global Internet Radio Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Internet Radio Market, Major Players:

• CBS Corporation

• Citadel Broadcasting

• Chrysalis Group

• Spotify AB

• Aspiro AB

• Pandora Media, Inc

• Napster

• Tunein

• Somafm

• Slacker Radio

• Apple Inc.

• Amazon.com

• AOL Radio

