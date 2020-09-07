COVID-19 Is Impacting The Kidney Disease Market 2020-2027 || Leading Players – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc.

A persuasive Kidney Disease Market report can be explored more specifically in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels & distributors. The data and information have been derived from the reliable sources and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which have been again checked & validated by the market experts. The estimations of CAGR values are also provided in this wide ranging Kidney Disease Market report which helps businesses in deciding upon the investment value over the time period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Kidney Disease Market

Kidney Disease market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of serious kidney problems worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the kidney disease market are Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company., Fresenius Kabi AG., and Pfizer Inc., among others.

Growing cases of kidney failure or dialysis drives the kidney disease market. Several reasons can cause kidney disease such as family history of kidney disorders, rarely genetic mutation, kidney failure or patients on dialysis will also boost up the kidney disease market. However, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing geriatric population worldwide and increased advancement in the diagnosis or treatment of kidney disease will boost up the kidney disease market. Furthermore, lack of awareness in developing countries and high cost of treatment may hamper the global kidney disease market.

Kidney disease damages the nephron that unable the kidney function to remove the waste product from the body. The disease can cause other serious problems such as hypertension, kidney failure, brain aneurysm, and chronic pain. Other symptoms include blood in urine, kidney stones, urinary tract or kidney infections, back or side pain.

Global Kidney Disease Market Scope and Market Size

The kidney disease market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the kidney disease market is segmented into chronic, acute and others. Chronic kidney disease includes glomerulonephritis, polycystic kidney disease, malformations, lupus, kidney tumor and others. Acute kidney disease includes kidney stone, urinary tract & kidney infection and others. Other kidney disease includes end-stage kidney infection such as kidney failure

On the basis of treatment, the kidney disease market is segmented into medication, dialysis, surgery and others. Medication includes antihypertensive (diuretics, ACE inhibitors), anti-hyperlipidaemic, erythropoietin supplements, vitamin D supplements and others. Treatment by dialysis further segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Treatment by surgery further divided into kidney transplant and others

On the basis of end-users, the kidney disease market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, research centres and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the kidney disease market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others

Key Development in the Market:

In April 2018, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., received FDA approval for the JYNARQUE (tolvaptan) as first treatment to slow kidney function decline in adults at risk of rapidly progressing autosomal dominant Kidney Disease (ADPKD). With this, the company has enhanced the portfolio in the market.

Kidney Disease Market Country Level Analysis

Kidney disease is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, treatment, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the kidney disease market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America anticipated the largest market share due to advancement of technology for kidney diseases and increasing initiatives taken by the pharmaceutical organizations to generate novel formulation. Europe is considered to be second largest market for kidney disease due to increased kidney disorders and surgeries. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the kidney disease market due increasing initiatives taken by the government and pharmaceutical organizations to spread awareness and presence of generic manufacturer.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Kidney disease market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Competitive Landscape and Kidney Disease Market Share Analysis

Kidney disease market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to kidney disease market.

