Global Body Fat Measurement Market – North America is expected to account for higher market share of more than 41% driven by rising awareness regarding life threatening conditions associated with obesity such as stroke, diabetes, and heart diseases – Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Body Fat Measurement Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% to reach US$ XX million in 2026.



The growth rate is coupled with a rising incidence of metabolic disorders and obesity throughout the globe. Unnatural lifestyles such as sedentary routine and excessive fast food consumption are the primary reasons for overweight and obesity. Various instruments are used for measuring the body fat. Muscle to fat ratio analyzers is one of them. These are used for precise assessment of muscle versus body fat. These instruments also analyze health risks associated with high fat in the body. Further, these devices help in evaluating the effectiveness of nutritional intake and exercises done by an individual.

Global Body Fat Measurement Market

Other factors including rising advancements in the BIA devices, expansion process of major players in the international market and rising consciousness regarding increased body weight are also expected to drive the Global Body Fat Measurement Market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults across the globe were considered overweight. Of those, over 650 million individuals were suffering from obesity. This trend is more prevalent in developed countries such as U.S., Canada, and U.K. Thus, it is expected to drive the body fat measurement market through the forecast period.

In 2017, North America held the highest Global Body Fat Measurement Market share. The market is driven by rising obese population in the U.S. According to CDC report, more than third of the population is obese in the U.S. Further, rising awareness regarding life-threatening conditions associated with obesity such as stroke, diabetes, and heart diseases is also expected to drive the market in North American region. In addition, the presence of a wide target population, increasing awareness regarding fitness and health, and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure are likely to contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period. The growth rate is coupled with increasing demand for body fitness in the countries such as Japan and China. Moreover, the presence of a large number of BIA device manufacturers in the region also expected to drive the market through 2024.

Bio impedance Analysers (BIA) segment held the highest Global Body Fat Measurement Market share in 2017. The market is primarily driven by continual technical improvements in these devices to address the growing needs of individuals. These devices provide increased accuracy and efficient combination with hydrostatic weighing and callipers and thus, drive the Global Body Fat Measurement Market through the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Body Fat Measurement Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Body Fat Measurement Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Body Fat Measurement Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Body Fat Measurement Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Body Fat Measurement Market Segmentation:

• Global Body Fat Measurement Market, By Product

Bio impedance Analyzers (BIA)

Body Fat Skinfold Calipers

Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP)

Hydrostatic Weighing (HwD)

Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries from 2018-2026 (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

What information is covered in the report?

• Actual market numbers from 2017-2018, estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2026

• Detailed market segmentation and market share analysis of each segment

• Impact analysis of various drivers and trends

• Market segmentation and landscape

• Competitive landscape, 2017

