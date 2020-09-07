Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Source, Form, End Use, Sales Channel, and Region.

Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Chondroitin sulfate is a chemical compound discovered in human’s connective tissues in cartilage & human joints, and cartilages of the body. It is mostly used to treat cataracts, osteoarthritis, and urinary tract infections, which is assumed to drive the overall demand for the product over the forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rising demand for dietary supplements will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the chondroitin sulfate market. The availability of these dietary supplements in several forms, including tablets, powders, extracts, liquids, gel, and capsules will further boost its popularity among end-users. Moreover, the ability to retain the shock-absorbing properties of collagen makes chondroitin sulfate ideal for use as a constituent in dedicated dietary supplements. Hence, with rising consciousness about required nutrition intake, the demand for dietary supplements and therefore chondroitin sulfate will also grow.

On the other hand, there are numerous hazardous effects because of direct inhalation such as nausea, heartburn, diarrhoea, and constipation that will restrain the chondroitin sulfate market growth. The tablets of chondroitin sulfate may hold abnormal amounts of manganese which could have serious health effects, this factor will also hamper the chondroitin sulfate market growth.

According to End-Use, Sodium chondroitin sulfate is widely used in the nutraceutical industry as a dietary supplement ingredient for treating osteoarthritis and joint pain. The supplements are consumed to ease the pain caused by arthritis and to strengthen joints, cartilages, and bones. Increased consumption of sodium chondroitin sulfate in pharmaceutical applications to treat heart diseases, for use as eye drops, and to relieve joint pain and osteoarthritis is expected to drive the chondroitin sulfate market.

Region-wise, North America led by Canada and the U.S chondroitin sulfate market share may see significant growth in a predictable timeframe. The U.S pet food market may exceed over USD XX Bn by the year 2022. The increasing trend for pet adoption among millennials and generation Z may drive the product demand. Chondroitin sulfate is used as an organic food supplement in pet food to strengthen bones and ligaments of aged dogs and cats thereby driving the regional industry growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global chondroitin sulfate market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global chondroitin sulfate market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global chondroitin sulfate market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global chondroitin sulfate market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market

Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market, By Source

• Bovine

• Poultry

• Porcine

• Shark and Fish

• Others

Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market, By Form

• Powder

• Tablet

• Capsules

Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market, By End Use

• Pet food and veterinary supplements

• Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

• Cosmetics and personal care

• Aqua feed

Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market, By Sales Channel

• B2B

• B2C

Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

