Global Healthcare Asset Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global healthcare asset management market was valued US$ 7.81 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

Healthcare asset management market is segmented into product type, application, and region. Based on product type, healthcare asset management market is classified into RFID, RTLS, ultrasound, and infrared. Rising acceptance of RFID in pharmaceutical industries and advanced products available in market will boost the market of healthcare asset management and RFID is further segmented by active RFID and passive RFID, RFID passive is estimated to hold largest share of market of healthcare asset management during forecast period due to cost efficiency and no need of external energy source.

Rising need for technology advancements, patient safety, increasing awareness among people of healthcare, growing healthcare infrastructure, reducing cost of hardware & software, and increasing focus towards staff management of healthcare sector will boost the market of healthcare asset management during forecast period and at same time technical issues, security and investments will hamper the market.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold largest share of the market healthcare asset management in forecast period due to rising technology advancements and access to the RFID and RTLS technology providers. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in healthcare asset management market

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Healthcare Asset Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Healthcare Asset Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Healthcare Asset Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Global Healthcare Asset Management Market:

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, by Product Type:

• RFID

o Active

o Passive

• RTLS

• Ultrasound

• Infrared

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, by Application:

• Hospitals

o Equipment

o Patient monitoring

o Staff management

o Hand hygiene

• Pharmaceutical

o Drug counterfeiting

o Supply chain

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Healthcare Asset Management Market :

• IBM Corporation

• AeroScout

• Inc.

• Ekahau

• Awarepoint Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare

• GE Healthcare

• AiRISTA Flow

• Elpas

• CenTrak

• ThingMagic

• Sonitor

• Stanley Healthcare

• Versus Technology

• Symantec

• CA Technologies

• Philips

• DXC Technology

• CloudPassage

• FireEye

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Sophos

• Imperva

• Fortinet

• Palo Alto Networks

• ClearDATA

• Versus Technology

• Vizbee RFID system Ltd

• Trimble navigation

• Zebra Technologies.

