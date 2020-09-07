Bioethanol Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Feedstock, by Blend, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Bioethanol Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 55.66 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Bioethanol market is expected to significantly grow during the forecast period due to increasing demand for cleaner, renewable and alternative conventional fuel. Biofuel is obtained from natural sources such as sugarcane, corn and maize. Bioethanol is a biodegradable, renewable energy resource which is extracted from biomass through sugar fermentation and chemical process. Bioethanol forms an attractive alternative to conventional fuel sources owing to its high octane value and lower greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, depleting conventional resources of energy and increasing focus on renewable sources of energy is expected to augment market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing R&D to produce ethanol from algae is expected to boost the bioethanol market.

Bioethanol market based on feedstock has been segmented into starch-based, sugar-based, cellulose-based and others. Starch-based feedstock type is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth during the forecast period. In starch-based bioethanol corn, wheat and other starch raw materials are used as feedstock to produce bioethanol.

E10 blend segment is expected to lead among others during the forecast period and E75 to E85 blend type is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Bioethanol market based on end-use industry is segmented into transportation, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, alcoholic beverages, others. Transportation end-use industry segment accounted is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market as using bioethanol in fuels can help to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

Geographically, the bioethanol market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for bioethanol during the forecast period. This is due to increasing government and environment regulations in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Bioethanol Market, by Feedstock:

• Starch-based

• Sugar-based

• Cellulose-based

• Others

Bioethanol Market, by Blend:

• E5

• E10

• E15 to E70

• E75 to E85

Bioethanol Market, by End-use Industry:

• Transportation

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Others

Bioethanol Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the market:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

• Green Plains (US)

• POET LLC (US)

• Valero Energy Corporation (US)

• Abengoa Bioenergy SA (Spain)

• Flint Hills Resource (US)

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands)

• Petrobras (Brazil)

• Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (US)

• The Andersons (US)

