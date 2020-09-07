Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Origin, Application, and Region

Crop Protection Chemicals Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5.6 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Drivers and Restrains

Global crop protection chemicals sales have slightly recovered in 2018 afterward a consecutive fall in 2016 and 2017. Agrochemical companies were able to achieve a minimal rise in their sales in 2018 despite the negative market sentiments such as adverse weather conditions in Europe country such as Canada, France and Germany. A decline in area under corn crop and reduced occurrence of pest controlled diseases is a key factor of Crop Protection Chemicals Market in Asia Pacific countries. High-level bombing of crop protection chemicals products inventories in South American countries continued to weigh on the growth of the Crop Protection Chemicals Market during the forecast period.

The Crop Protection Chemicals Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of growth in concerns over the increasing farm weed species, nematodes, and other harmful germs is negatively impacting the natural growth of crops. Furthermore, increased awareness to unwanted herbs, insects and fungi especially in Asia Pacific has helped in growth of herbicides followed by fungicides.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segmentation Analysis

Globally, Crop Protection Chemicals Market is divided into Type, Origin, Application, and Region. In terms of type market is segmented into Herbicides, Insecticides and Fungicides. The insecticides segment is forecasted to be the most dominant product type segment in crop protection chemicals during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is the largest market for insecticide products and growing awareness about the use of crop protection chemicals among the al crop producers in the region is forecasted to support the XX % of significant growth of the insecticides segment. The rising area under cultivation of high-value and export oriented crops is expected to backing the growth of the insecticide segment majorly in the Asia Pacific region.

On the basis of origin, market is bifurcate into Synthetic Chemical and Bio-based, in which Bio-based origin market share accounted for 6.3% in 2018, and is forecasted to witness strong growth because of factors such as stringent regulatory policies, the development of pest resistance to the pesticides, and the emergence of start-ups in developed bio-based products (as they need limited investment compared to synthetic chemicals).

Multinational companies are proactively discovering the new opportunities in the bio-based segment by adopting strategies such as the acquisition of start-up companies and forming deal to establish their presence in the market. Seed treatment mode of application is anticipated to witness growth, the traditional method of application of crop protection chemicals includes foliar and soil application segments accounts for XX% crop protection chemicals market share, but seed treatment has emerged as a robust rising method of application of crop protection.

Furthermore, based on the application, the Crop Protection Chemicals Market is segmented into Grain Type Crops, Oilseeds Crops and Fruits and Vegetables. The Crop Protection Chemicals Market sub segmented into soya bean, cereals & grain rice, fruits, vegetables and nuts, oilseeds & pulses rapeseed, sugarcane, corn, cotton, wheat, and others.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Regional Analysis

Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of increasing biofuel crops farming in North America boost the global crop protection chemicals market in this region during the forecast period. They are sourced from energy crops like rapeseed, corn, sugarcane, wheat, and soybean.

Asia Pacific is also growing at a fast rate in the global Crop Protection Chemicals Market as mandate for biofuels is reducing the dependence on conventional fuels and their imports, hence boost the global market during forecast period. However, restriction on the usage of persistent organic toxins chemical is projected to drive the global crop protection chemicals market throughout the forecast period, owing to useful for environmental degradation.

In Indian, the herbicides use in agriculture sector, reported that in august 2019, butachlor (XX tons) and glyphosate (6045 tons) were the highest consumed herbicides in India, followed by pretilachlor (XX tons), paraquat (XX tons), and pendimethalin (XX tons).

The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. Numerous companies in the industry are involved in the development, discovery, and launch of crop protection chemical products among which Syngenta, BASF, Bayer, and DowDupont are few of the key companies those account for XX% market share in the global market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Crop Protection Chemicals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Crop Protection Chemicals Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Crop Protection Chemicals Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Crop Protection Chemicals Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Crop Protection Chemicals Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, by Type

• Herbicides

• Insecticides

• Fungicides

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, by Origin

• Synthetic Chemical

• Bio-based

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, by Application

• Grain Type Crops

• Oilseeds Crops

• Fruits and Vegetables

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, Major Players

• Dupont

• BASF

• Bayer

• Dow Agroscience

• Makhteshim Agam

• Monsanto

• Syngenta

• Sumotomo Chemicals

• Arystya Lifescience

• NuFarm

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

• UPL Limited

• Nutrichem Company Limited

• Adama Ltd.

• FMC (FMC Agricultural Solutions)

