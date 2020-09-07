E-Coat Market – Global Industry Analysis For Forecast (2019-2026) – By Resin, By Coating Type, By Application, By Region.

E-Coat Market is anticipated to reach approximately USD XX Bn by 2026 and estimated to reach at CAGR of about 4.5% during a forecast period of 2019-2026.



E-coat is the process of coating which employs electrical current to adhere the paint. A work piece which is metal is suspended in a water-based solution containing a paint emulsion. An electric voltage is applied to the part causing the paint emulsion to adhere onto the metal part. The applied voltage maintains the coating thickness.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

E-coat offers superior performance and better properties like corrosion resistant & enhanced adhesion, durability, UV resistance and etc drives the growth of the market. E-Coat is usually preferred for complex and bigger parts.

The Technological innovations are expected to drive the growth of the Global E-Coat Market. The Growth of the automotive sector in developing economies and potential for e-coat from the shipbuilding & pipeline industries are expected to deliver growth opportunity for the market.

Cathodic acrylic electro coat materials are used for top coat application because of their resistance to UV rays. Cathodic acrylic is expected to witness the highest growth in the e-coat market. Cathodic acrylic e-coat is typically used in applications where both UV durability and corrosion protection on ferrous substrates (steel) are required. It is also used in applications where light colors are required. Cathodic acrylic e-coat is available in a wide range of glosses and colors to maximize exterior durability, gloss retention, color retention, and corrosion protection. This type is used as a one-coat finish in the agricultural and lawn & garden equipment and appliances and air-conditioner applications.

Automotive is the most popular and the fastest growing segment in the E-Coat market. The major market for automotive includes Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Metallic paints has increased in passenger cars, as they ensure sparkling and glossy effect, due to which there is high demand among customers. The trend of color customization in vehicles, especially in automotive, which is expected to drive the market.

Region-wise, The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the Global E-Coat Market. The leading region in the market is attributed to the increasing demand from China, India, and South Korea. The rise in demand from the automotive and commercial vehicles segments along with electronic appliances market are driving the Asia-Pacific e-coat market. China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of e-coat. China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world because of hugh population, improved lifestyle, low-cost labor, and restructured environmental regulations would help the e-coat market to grow in the country in the forecast period

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global E-Coat Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global E-Coat Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global E-Coat Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E-Coat Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the E-Coat Market:

E-Coat Market, By Type:

• Cathodic Epoxy

• Cathodic Acrylic

• Anodic

E-Coat Market, By Application Type:

• Heavy-duty Equipment

• Aircraft

• Appliances

• Commercial Vehicles

• Automotive Parts & Accessories

E-Coat Market, By Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the E-Coat Market:

• Axalta Coating Systems

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• BASF SE

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

• The Valspar Corporation

• Tatung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• KCC Corporation

• Luvata Oy

• Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd.

• NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Nordson Corp.

• Dymax Corp.

• Akzo Nobel N.V

• NIPSEA Group

• Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd

• The Sherwin-Williams Company.

