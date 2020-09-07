Global Acaricides Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, Mode of Action and Region.

Global Acaricides Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Acaricides is a chemical agent , which has ability to kill members of arachnids primarily mites and ticks. Acaricides are used to prevent crops by eliminating the mites and ticks , which harm crops and cause huge losses to farmers.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing demand for acaricides for the crop protection industry is one of the key drivers in the global acaricides market. Increasing the need to protect crops owing to the changing food habits, the rising demand for meat and dairy are also driving the growth in the global acaricides market. The need to increase in productivity, development in the crop protection systems, and the increasing demand for food across the world are expected to boost the growth in the global acaricides market. Furthermore, fluctuations in the raw materials and the stringent regulatory norms by the government across the globe are limiting the growth in the global acaricides market.

An organophosphorus segment is expected to dominate the global acaricides market. This type encloses phosphorous in the form of organic compounds. An organophosphorus compound insecticide is extremely preferred over chlorinated hydrocarbons owing to it is highly effective against pests. The capability of acaricide products for ticks to inhibit infestation by mites and ticks makes them ideal for applications like agricultural activities and animal husbandry. Additionally, the introduction of high-performance organophosphates and the growing agricultural productivity is expected to increase product demand during the forecast period.

The agriculture sector is expected to lead the global acaricides market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the growing demand for acaricides in crop protection in the agriculture sector. The crop protection industry expansively usages chemical acaricides like organophosphorus compounds, methyl carbamates, macrocyclic lactones, phenylpyrazoles, nereistoxin analogs, and neonicotinoids. The huge presence of the agriculture sectors in emerging countries like China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, and others are expected to increase the adoption of acaricide products like acaricide spray.

The Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global acaricides market owing to the expansion of agriculture and animal husbandry sectors. The region accounts the huge application of acaricides in residential, industrial and agriculture sectors, which is expected to contribute the maximum share market share for the region. The developing countries like China and India are the growing economies, which account for a major share of consumption in this region. The growing agriculture sector in countries like India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea has boosted the acaricides market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global acaricides market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global acaricides market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Acaricides Market

Global Acaricides Market, By Type

• Organophosphate acaricides

• Organ chlorine acaricides

• Carbamates

• Synthetic pyrethroids

• Other

Global Acaricides Market, By Application

• Agriculture

• Animal Husbandry

• Industrial

• Others

Global Acaricides Market, By Mode of Action

• Dipping vat

• Spray

• Hand dressing

• Others

Global Acaricides Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Platform Specialty Products

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Chemtura Corporation

• FMC Corporation

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

• Syngenta AG

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Indofil Industrie Limited

• Sumitomo Chemicals

• ADAMA Ltd

• Nufarm

• Monsanto Company

• Arysta LifeScience Corporation

