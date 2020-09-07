Global Electronic Chemicals Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2027): By Product, Application and Region

Electronic Chemicals Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/44259

The report covers the major specialty chemicals consumed in the production of integrated circuits or silicon chips including atmospheric and specialty gases, silicon wafers, photoresists, ancillary chemicals, CMP slurries, wet processing chemicals, thin film metals, new chemicals and materials such as copper plating chemicals and precursor materials for high-k and low-k dielectrics.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Electronic Chemicals Market Drivers and Restrains

The Electronic Chemicals Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of increasing demand from the microelectronics and chip manufacturing industries globally. The Electronic Chemicals Market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the Electronic Chemicals Market. Increasing demand for electronic chemicals is strongly dependent on macroeconomic factors includes GDP growth. The growth in emerging economies, mostly in the Asia Pacific region, has been among the primary factors driving the growth of electronic chemicals market during forecast period. The smartphone market was accounted for X7.XX % of the global mobile phone market in 2018. However, at the end of 2019, the smartphone market accounted for approximately 5X.XX% of the mobile phones market. The increasing mandate for smartphones are a key factors driving demand for electronic chemicals. Growth in the global solar energy market and this trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Increasing consumer awareness, together with government incentives to stimulate the use of solar energy, is estimated to drive solar energy market. This high growth in the solar energy market is projected to drive the demand for electronic chemicals throughout the forecast period. Hybrid electric vehicles are expected to offer lucrative opportunity for electronic chemicals market during the forecast period. Manufacturers in the Electronic Chemicals are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Electronic Chemicals Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of product segment, electronics chemicals market is segmented into six segments such as wafers, gases, CMP, wet chemicals, photoresists and others. Wafers segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Others product segment includes niche segments such as low k dielectric, laminates, etc.

In terms of applications, electronic chemicals market is segmented into eight application Specialty Gases, CMP Slurries, Conductive Polymers, Photoresist Chemicals, Low K Dielectrics, Wet Chemicals, Silicon Wafers and PCB Laminates. In 2018, semiconductors & IC segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. PCB is projected to be the fastest growing application segment throughout the forecast period.

Silicon wafers segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, because of Silicon wafers are a thin slice of semiconductor, serve as a substrate for the microelectronics devices, made out of crystalline silicon and is an important component in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The primary use of silicon wafers is in integrated circuits, which are the basic building block of any electronic devices, such as computers and smartphones. Other uses include tire pressure systems and solar cells. The silicon wafers market is expected to grow with the growth of the integrated circuits and solar markets during the forecast period.

Multinational companies are proactively discovering the new opportunities in the Silicon wafers segment by adopting strategies such as the acquisition of start-up companies and forming deal to establish their presence in the market.

Electronic Chemicals Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, Electronic Chemicals market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of high GDP growth in the emerging economies of India and China leading to growth in several end use industries.

North America is the second largest market in the Electronic Chemicals Market and accounted for XX% shares in 2018. The mandate for electronic chemicals in North America is anticipated to grow at a sluggish rate during the forecast period, because of market saturation in several end user industries. Furthermore, rise in number of environmental regulations is anticipated to hamper market growth in Europe and North America.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Electronic Chemicals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Electronic Chemicals Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Electronic Chemicals Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Electronic Chemicals Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Electronic Chemicals Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Electronic Chemicals Market

Electronic Chemicals Market, by Product

• Wafers

• Gases

• wet chemicals

• others

Electronic Chemicals Market, by Application

• Specialty Gases

• CMP Slurries

• Conductive Polymers

• Photoresist Chemicals

• Low K Dielectrics

• Silicon Wafers

• PCB Laminates

Electronic Chemicals Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Electronic Chemicals Market, Major Players

• Linde plc (Ireland)

• Air Products and Chemicals (US)

• DowDuPont (US)

• Cabot Microelectronics (US)

• BASF AG (Germany)

• Hitachi Chemical (Japan)

• Air Liquide (France)

• Solvay A.G. (Belgium)

• Shin-Etsu (Japan)

• Covestro (France)

• Songwon (South Korea).

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

• PolyOne Corporation

• A.Schulman

• INEOS Group Limited

• Eni S.p.A.

• LG Chemical

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-electronic-chemicals-market/44259/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com