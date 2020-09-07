Defoamers Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Product, End-User Industry and Region.

Defoamers Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a 5.1% CAGR during a forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42467

Defoamers are also denoted as antifoaming agents. These are chemical additives that decrease and obstruct the foam formation in industrial processes. Defoamers are normally insoluble in a foaming medium and keep surface active properties. They offer important characteristic like low viscosity and spread rapidly on the foamy surface. Defoamers have attraction to air-liquid surfaces, where they impend the formation of foam lamellas. This breaks air bubbles and breakdown of the surface foam.

The scope of the report includes a comprehensive study of global as well as regional markets for Defoamers with the rationales given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The increasing need for defoamers from the wastewater treatment processes, food & beverage, pulp and paper, and paints & coatings industries are expected to amplify the defoamers market during forecast period. In the pulp and paper industry, End-User Industry of defoamers helps eradicate avoidable expenditure on energy and operations. It has been observed that water-based defoamers are the most promptly growing segment in the recent past. On the other hand, stringent regulations have been required on the use of defoamers, particularly having volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Also, issues relating to health which may be amplified by certain defoamers could dampen the growth rate of the global defoamers market.

Currently, defoamers are being used in the manufacture of fried food products and other beverages, as additives, in order to increase the quality of foods and beverages and shelf-life of these products. This, in turn, has been boosting growth of the defoamers market. Similarly, wastewater management facilities have been preparing themselves to meet increasing expectations in terms of pure water and reduced biochemical oxygen demand of industry release water, thus, it signifying a strong growth potential for the defoamers market during forecast period. The defoamers market demand is likely to be driven by the need for less toxic and biodegradable defoamers. Producers of defoamers have been considering towards working on producing environment-friendly and cost efficient defoamers to meet industry needs, thereby expecting to amplify the market growth of defoamers.

In Defoamers Market report, the Product segment comprises Oil-based Defoamers, Water-based Defoamers and Silicone-based Defoamers. The water-based defoamers sub-segment held a leading shares due to growing environmental consciousness among users in developed regions and increasing trend in the agrochemical manufacturing and immense potential in agrochemical formulation. The End-User Industry segment is comprises Paper and Pulp, Water Treatment, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical and Metal Working. The paints and coatings sub-segment holds significant share of the market, due to advance architecture has opened doors for productive designs in paints and coatings. This has led to enormous growth in the paints and coatings industry.

Based on regional segment, the Defoamers Market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific holds the dominant share in the silicon alloy market, in 2018. Asia-Pacific accounted for the XX% market share, due to the maximun demand from countries like China and India. In this region, China is the major consumers of defoamers. Additionally, the country is the major construction market in the region. This growth in the construction sector is anticipated to lead to a rise in the demand for paints and coatings, and in turn, is expected to amplify the growth for defoamers in the country. For that reason, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the maximum growth rate throughout the forecast period. Also North America and Europe are prominent regions in terms of volume. The market in Latin America is projected to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the increase in the industrialization.

The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. More than ten companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time. For example,

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Defoamers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Defoamers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Defoamers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Defoamers Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Defoamers Market

Defoamers Market, By Product

• Oil-based Defoamers

• Water-based Defoamers

• Silicone-based Defoamers

Defoamers Market, By End-User Industry

• Paper and Pulp

• Water Treatment

• Paints and Coatings

• Food and Beverage

• Oil and Gas

• Agrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical

• Metal Working

Defoamers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Defoamers Market

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• BASF SE

• Shin Etsu Chemicals

• Kemira Oyj

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Dow Corning Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• Bluestar Silicones International

• Baker Hughes

• Merck KGaA

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• Clariant International AG

• Elkem Silicones

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Wacker Chemie AG

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/defoamers-market/42467/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com