Global Advanced Glass Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Type, Sector, End Use and Region.

Global Advanced Glass Market was valued at US$ 44.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 79.6Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.63% during a forecast period.

Major development drivers of the global market for advanced glass incorporate the expanding target understanding occupants, quickly growing population, availability to mechanically created gut the board items, and positive repayment strategies in different established locales over the globe. The substantial advancement of advanced glass in developing economies and increment in responsiveness identified with the available advanced glass are possibly going to fuel the extension of the global advanced glass market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing impact of advanced glass generally among grown-ups are anticipated to drive the extension of this market in the years ahead. Nevertheless, a few concerns identified with the distress connected with the use of advanced glass strategies may control the improvement of the advanced glass market during the forecast period.

Based on sector, commercial construction is projected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Because of its special properties and characteristics. It is designed and manufactured over advanced technologies and undergoes specialized mechanical and chemical processes to upsurge its durability, strength and coatings. Increase in population and demand for affordable housings with increased industrialization rate has surged advanced glass market demand. Change in lifestyle accompanied by a rise in per-capita disposable income has boosted automotive and construction sectors, which have thus driven product demand.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the advanced glass market throughout the forecast period. The growth of APAC region can be attributed to factors such as the presence of emerging economies in the countries of China and India and the rapid growth in applications of advanced glass among numerous industrial verticals with construction, infrastructure and automotive industries.

India advanced glass market size from solar control glass applications is expected to register growth close to 5.5% during the forecast period. A shift in customer preference towards maintainable energy resources along with a reduction in an air-conditioning environment of offices and other commercial buildings to save energy will boost advanced glass market demand in the country.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Advanced Glass Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Advanced Glass Market.

Scope of Global Advanced Glass Market

Global Advanced Glass Market, by Type

• Laminated Glass

• Coated Glass

• Toughened Glass

• Others

Global Advanced Glass Market, by Sector

• Commercial Construction

• Residential Construction

• Infrastructure

• Automobiles

• Electronics

• Sports

• Leisure

• Others

Global Advanced Glass Market, by End Use

• Safety & Security

• Fire Rated

• Solar Control

• High Performance

• Others

Global Advanced Glass Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Advanced Glass Market

• Pittsburgh Plate Glass Industries

• Asahi Glass Co.

• Saint Gobain

• Corning Inc.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

• Guardian Industries

• Sisecam Group

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

• Gentex Corporation

