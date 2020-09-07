Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – Type, Application, Region.

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 3% during forecast period.

The factors expected to drive the growth of market are replacement of turpentine by mineral spirits, high growth in the paints & coatings production, and rising penetration of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners in Asia-Pacific region. Booming construction industry and the countries in Middle East region are some of untapped openings for aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners industry.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to type varnish makers & paints naphtha segment held the largest share in 2016 and is expected to be the largest segment in aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market, by 2026. Properties of varnish makers & painter’s naptha make it a desired solvent for several end-user industries, majorly the paints & coatings industry.

Based on application, paints & coatings segment of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners industry is expected to grow at the maximum CAGR from 2019 to 2025, in terms of both, value and volume. Aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners are mainly utilized in production of paints & coatings because the mix of solvents being used in this industry are frequently changing, and these satisfy growing demands for improved performance.

Increasing demand for paints & coatings from different end-use industries, like decorative, automotive, industrial, and protective paints & coatings is fueling the growth of the paints & coatings segment of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market, globally.

Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to be the fastest-growing regional aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market by 2026. Huge infrastructure projects and growth of the paints & coatings industry in these regions are boosting the growth of the aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents & thinners market in these regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market.

Scope of Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market by Type:

• Varnish Makers & Painters Naphtha

• Mineral Spirit

• Hexane

• Heptane

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market by Application:

• Paints & Coatings

• Cleaning & Degreasing

• Adhesives

• Aerosols

• Rubber & Polymer

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Market Include:

• ExxonMobil Chemical, Inc.

• SK Global Chemical Co

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

• Calumet Specialty Products Partners

• Gotham Industries

• Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Co

• Recochem Inc.

• HCS Group

• W.M. Barr

• Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd (India),

• NOCO Energy Corporation ,

• Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

• Hunt Refining Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BASF SE

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

