Global Activated Carbon Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Form Type, By End User and By Region

Global Activated Carbon Market was valued US$ 29.06 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/17449

Growing water treatment industry owing to increased water pollution and growing automobile ownership rates and increasing manufacturing & environmental standards is driving the activated carbon market. Activated carbon removes the impurities from water primarily through surface adsorption. In addition, growing demand in mercury control technology for industrial air purification applications is also one the major driver for the market. Trending use of activated carbon in cosmetic industry will augment the market further. Activated carbon has wide use as a catalyst in chemical synthesis industry. Governments across the globe are offering subsidies for water as well as air purification coupled with rapid industrialization is forecasted to benefit the overall global market growth. High price of raw material is hampering growth of activated carbon market. High water and air pollution level, offers potential opportunities for activated carbon market expansion in the forecast.

Activated carbon market segmented by form, by end user by and by region. Activated carbon market powdered, granular, extruded and others based on the formulations. Water treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, automotive, air purification, and other are end users segments of activated carbon market. Geographically activated carbon market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Activated carbon use in granular form high application in liquid as well as gas phase applications is driving its market. Activated carbon is available in different forms such as granular, powdered, extruded and more. Among these the granular activated carbon offers high adsorption that makes it ideal for removing contaminants from air, water, liquids and gases. Granular activated carbon offers larger particle size as compared to powdered one.

Water Purification segment is the fastest growing segment by usage in Activated Carbon Market. Water treatment is the largest application of activated carbon accounting half share of the activated carbon across globe in 2017 Some of the areas of application of activated carbon in water treatment are aquariums, groundwater remediation, potable water etc. In order to meet stringent industrial process requirements for water to be used in beverage production, energy and life sciences, activated carbon is used. Air purification segment is the second largest in activated carbon market attributed to rapid air pollution.

North America holds the XX % of largest market share and accounted for two third of share in activated carbon market. Expansion of end user industries, like pharmaceutical, oil & gas is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period. Increase in the number of drilling rigs in the North America is expected to gradually increase the consumption of activated carbon during the extraction process. Drilling in Gulf countries offers new opportunities for the usage of activated carbon in oil & gas field. Asia Pacific is witnessing a dynamic growth. Several low-cost producers of activated carbon in countries such as China and Japan are offering their products at competitive prices. Growing focus on the management of water pollution and scarcity and rapid industrialization in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, increased number of end-users are expected to adopt activated carbons.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Activated Carbon Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Activated Carbon Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Activated Carbon Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Activated Carbon Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Activated Carbon Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Activated Carbon Market

Global Activated Carbon Market by Product Type:

• Powdered

• Granular

• Extruded or Pelletized

• Others

Global Activated Carbon Market by End-Use:

• Water Treatment

• Food & Beverage Processing

• Pharmaceutical & Medical

• Automotive

• Air purification

• Other

Global Activated Carbon Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analyzed in the Global Activated Carbon Market:

• Carbon Resources LLC

• Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.

• Kureha Corporation

• onau Chemie AG

• Clarimex, Haycarb PLC

• CarboTech AC GmbH

• Arkema Group

• Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd.

• WestRock Company

• Siemens AG

• Osaka Gas Chemicals Group

• Cabot Corporation

• Veolia,

• Albemarle Corporation

• ADA-ES, INC.

• Jacobi Carbons AB

• Siemens Water Technologies Corp

• Kureha Corporation

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• Carbo Tech AC GmbH

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-activated-carbon-market/17449/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com