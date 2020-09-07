Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, End Use, Region.

Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 9.2 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global aliphatic isocyanates market is mainly driven by growth of manufacturing and construction industry. This has considerably increased the demand for thermoplastics, polyurethane, adhesive and several other materials used in paint, automobile, and adhesive industry. On the other hand, rising environmental awareness and unstable raw material prices is limiting the growth of market. Global isocyanates market is estimated to post a compound annual growth rate of 7.03% during the valuation period (2018-2021).

A remarkable growth of end-use industries, particularly construction and automotive is providing a push to the market. Emerging economies are expected to play an important role in boosting the market forwards during the forecast period.

Paints & Coatings segment gained almost 82% of the total market share in 2017. Coatings and paints are essential components of any automobile and machinery manufacturing industry. They contain automotive coatings, agricultural machinery, aircrafts, railway locomotives and coaches, plastic articles and several others. Constant growth of automobile and machinery industry is estimated to drive the demand of aliphatic isocyanates for coatings.

Europe was holding almost 31% market share, in terms of revenue, of the global Aliphatic Isocyanates market in 2017. It is expected to maintain its dominance for long term and exhibit an impressive CAGR of 3% during forecast period. Europe is a one of the leading manufacturer of automobile and mechanical components. In Europe, sealants and adhesives produced by aliphatic isocyanates are mostly used in the construction industry. According to FEICA, around 30% of the adhesives and sealants produced are consumed in the construction activities. Also, several European aliphatic isocyanate producers established an organization known as the European Aliphatic Isocyanates Producers Association (ALIPA) that primarily deals with the safe and appropriate use of aliphatic isocyanate.

Innovations in end use applications of aliphatic isocyanates is advising the market players to heavily invest in their R&D activities. Key market players are investing billions of dollars, in order to improve their product portfolio and meet the varying customer demands.

The report Aliphatic Isocyanates Market offers detailed analysis on market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. Along with qualitative information, this report contain the quantitative analysis of different segments in terms of market share, growth, opportunity analysis, and market value for the forecast years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding aliphatic isocyanates market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in aliphatic isocyanates market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market:

Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market by Type:

• Aromatic de-isocyanate

• Aliphatic

Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market by Application:

• Rigid Foam

• Flexible foam

• Paints and coatings

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Elastomers

• Binders

• Others

Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market by End Use:

• Building & Construction

• Furniture

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Packaging

• Footwear

• Others

Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market:

• Bayer

• Evonik

• Vencorex

• BASF

• Asahi Kasei

• NPU

• Wanhua Chemical

• Covestro AG

• Alipa

• Everchem Specialty Chemicals

