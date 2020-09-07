Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Huge Growth Technology Latest Trends Size Share Top Key Player like RJL SYSTEMS Inc, Hologic Inc., Maltron International Ltd, InBody CO., Ltd, SELVAS Healthcare

Body composition analyzers market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In this Body Composition Analyzers market report, various methods have been utilized to analyze the market that incorporate worth chain analysis, Porter’s five forces model, SWOT investigation, and PESTLE analysis. The research study furthermore offers a definite investigation of raw material sourcing with basic suppliers, rate trends of the raw material, and business chain examination. A complimentary example report is furnished with a short prologue to the abstract with specialized catchphrases, TOC, rundown of tables and figures, serious scene and geographic division, advancement and future improvement procedure arranged by specialists.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-body-composition-analyzers-market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are COSMED srl, GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat, RJL SYSTEMS Inc, Hologic Inc., Maltron International Ltd, InBody CO., Ltd, SELVAS Healthcare, Inc., beurer, LAICA S.p.A, AKERN SRL, ImpediMed Ltd and ImpediMed Inc. and others.

Recent Developments:

In September 2017, Bodystat has launched Bodystat 1500 Touch. This device was launched in the UK. This device offers measurements of body composition and hydration. This product launch will increase the company’s product line.

In February 2013, GE Healthcare has collaborated with Complete Medical Services (USA) to promote the new Lunar Prodigy bone density systems to the primary care USA medical market. This collaboration will help GE Healthcare to generate more revenue from the U.S. market.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-body-composition-analyzers-market

Segmentation: Global Body Composition Analyzers Market

Global body composition analyzers market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, compartment model type and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into bio impedance analyzers (BIA), skinfold caliper, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), air displacement plethysmography (ADP), others.

On the basis of compartment model type, the market is segmented into two-compartment model, three-compartment model, multi-compartment model. In May 2017, Tanita introduced the ultimate medical-grade scale for residential use which scans and examines 26 body features from body fact, weight, muscle mass, metabolic age, BMI (Body Mass Index) and body water. Tanita’s latest RD-545 scale with its unique technology offers advantage to the body builders, top athletes, and fitness enthusiasts analyse their body.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, health fitness club, academy, others. In November 2017, InBody has launched its first fitness wearable in the brand name of InBodyBAND. This product launch will increase the company’s product portfolio.



Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-body-composition-analyzers-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]