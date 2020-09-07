North America Aluminum Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027 by Processing Method, End Use Industry and By Region.

North America Aluminum Market was valued US$ 13.356 in 2019 and is forecasted to reach US$ 19.82 by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.48 % during the forecast period.

Development of the automotive industry and technological advancements in product manufacturing technologies, processing equipment, and alloy development drives the North America aluminum market. Moreover, increase in applications across various end-user industries owed to its specific properties compare to other metals such as dampness and corrosion resistance further accelerate the market. Increase in use of recycled aluminum products is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market players. However, substitutes such as composites poses a barrier to the market growth. The North American aluminum industry is gearing up for the anticipated demand growth in the automotive industry, which is striving to make lighter and more fuel-efficient vehicles.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Extrusion segment dominated the market in 2017 followed by flat rolled and casting. Extrusion products have high demand in commercial applications precisely in construction, machinery and equipment, and consumer goods. Consumption of aluminum sheet and plate in North America has generally increased over the past five years.

Aluminum is gaining robust popularity in the transportation segment. The transportation industry dominated the North America region with the growth in production and sales of vehicle. Transport accounts for 27% this figure is bound to keep growing over the next few years. Light, strong and flexibility of aluminum proved an ideal material for building heavier-than-air aircraft.

U.S. held major share in the aluminum market due to presence of established end-use industries such as transportation and building & construction. Moreover, the U.S. is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period attributed to growth in investment by key players in the aluminum production expansion to cater to the rise in demand.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding grease market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in grease market.

Scope of North America Aluminum Market

North America Aluminum Market, By Processing Method:

• Flat Rolled

• Castings

• Extrusions

• Forgings

• Pigments & Powder

• Rod & Bar

North America Aluminum Market, By End Use Industry:

• Transport

• Building & Construction

• Electrical Engineering

• Consumer Goods

• Foil & Packaging

• Machinery & Equipment

• Others

North America Aluminum Market, By Region:

• U.S.

• Mexico

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

• Alcoa

• Norsk Hydro

• Rio Tinto Alcan

• Arconic

• Century Aluminum

• Novelis

• Access Industries

• United Company RUSAL

• Kaisar Aluminum

• JW Aluminum

• United Aluminum

• GYFORDPRODUCTIONS, LLC

• ALUMINERIE ALOUETTE INC.

• Extrudex Aluminum

• Almag Aluminum

