Global Agro Textile Market- Forecast and Analysis (2019–2026), By Product, By Application and by Region.

Global Agro Textiles Market size was valued at USD xx billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx billion in 2026 at a CAGR of xx% during forecast period 2019-2026. Global Agro Textiles Market Drivers and Restrains: Agro textiles are made up of agricultural product for agricultural applications. Man-made fibers are preferred for an agricultural product than the natural fiber due to their high strength, durability & other suitable properties of the agricultural application. Agricultural fabrics improve crop quality and helps in increasing overall productivity. Increasing agricultural productivity to fulfil daily demands of growing population is expected to propel the growth of Agro Textile market during forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33627

Various innovations in industry with the help of advanced materials have created new methods of shading and crop protection including capillary nonwovens, floating covers, and textiles incorporating pesticides, fertilizers, superabsorbent polymers and seeds which are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Rising standards of global farming in production of safe food is driving the agricultural textiles market. EU Common Agricultural Policy (EU CAP) is expected to accelerate self-sustaining improvements in food production to meet the increasing demand, which is expected to boost market growth.

The key restraint to the growth of agricultural fabrics includes less awareness about the benefits, high initial investment for setting up the infrastructure, volatility of raw materials and cascading impact of taxes.

Global Agro Textiles Market Segmentation Analysis

The Global Agro Textile Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global agro textile market is categorized into shade nets, mulch mats, fishing net, anti-hail nets and bird protection nets and others. The other product type segment includes harvesting nets, crop covers, plant nets, root ball nets, pallet net covers, leno bags and windshield nets. The mulch mats product type segment is projected to hold major revenue share in the global agro textiles market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Agro Textile Market

On the basis of application, the target market is divided into agriculture, aquaculture, floriculture & horticulture and others. The other application type segment includes animal husbandry and agro engineering related application. The agriculture application segment is accounted for largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period.

Global Agro Textile Market Regional Segmentation:

Based on Region the Global Agro Textiles Market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and MEA& Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market at a CAGR of xx% during forecast period attributed to growing demand for food crops, thanks to the ever increasing population.

Moreover, North America is projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing farming meat for shell fishes and growing domestic consumption of seafood. This is also attributed to the increasing deployment of aquaculture in the U.S. on account of favourable government support which is further assisting in the growth of the aquaculture application in the region.

Scope of Report

Global Agro Textile Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Shade nets

• Mulch mats

• Fishing net

• Anti-hail nets

• Bird protection

• Others

Global Agro Textile Market Segmentation by Application

• Agriculture

• Aquaculture

• Floriculture

• Horticulture

• Others

Global Agro Textile Market Segmentation by Region:

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

Global Agro Textile Market Major Players:

• SRF Limited

• Gareware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

• B&V Agro Irrigation Co.

• Beaulieu Technical Textiles S.A

• Meyabond industry & Trading Co., Ltd.

• Rishi TechTex Ltd.

• Belton Industries, Inc.

• Diatex Co Ltd.

• Neo Corp International Limited

• CTM Agro Textiles Ltd

• Capatex

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-agro-textile-market/33627/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com