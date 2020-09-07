Global Pentane Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, by Application, by Region

Global Pentane Market was valued US$ 97.60 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period. Global Pentane market is segmented by type, by application and by region. Pentane market is segmented into N-pentane, Isopentane and Neopentane. Blowing Agent, Electronic Cleaning, Chemical Solvent, Aerosol Propellant and others are application segment of Pentane market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Pentane is an organic compound having a chemical formula of C5H12, which consists of five carbon atoms that are linked together to form a single bond. It is a hydrocarbon, which possesses a gasoline-like odour and is burnt as a fuel. Pentane has several industrial uses, such as it is used to create blowing agent to further form a polystyrene.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16695

N-Pentane generated the maximum revenue in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period, as it is widely used in various personal care and industrial aerosol products as an aerosol propellant. Moreover, it serves as an essential blowing agent for polyurethane and expanded polystyrene foams.

Pentane is a low-cost blowing agent. Blowing agents in the pentane industry generated the maximum revenue in 2016, accounting for almost 38% of the total market share.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the pentane market, registering a CAGR of 3.2% and 2.3% in terms of value and volume, Europe is the second largest consumer area. The downstream customers of Japan, Southeast Asia and India are less. As a result, the markets in these areas are small. In the future, India and Southeast Asia market is expected to show some growth.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Phillips 66 Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, TOP Solvent Co., Ltd., Haltermann Carless UK Ltd., INEOS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Yeochun NCC Co., Ltd, Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Shell, CNPC, TOP Solvent, Junyuan Petroleum Group, South Hampton Resources, Aeropres Corporation, Diversified CPC, Rizhao Changlian are key players included in the Global Pentane market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Pentane Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pentane Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Pentane Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pentane Market the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Pentane Market:

Global Pentane Market, by Type

• N-pentane

• Isopentane

• Neopentane

Global Pentane Market, by Application

• Blowing Agent

• Electronic Cleaning

• Chemical Solvent

• Aerosol Propellant

• others

Global Pentane Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Pentane Market Report

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• Phillips 66 Company

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• TOP Solvent Co. Ltd.

• Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.

• INEOS AG

• LG Chem Ltd.

• SK Innovation Co. Ltd

• Yeochun NCC Co. Ltd

• Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

• Shell

• CNPC

• TOP Solvent

• Junyuan Petroleum Group

• South Hampton Resources

• Aeropres Corporation

• Diversified CPC

• Rizhao Changlian

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-pentane-market/16695/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com