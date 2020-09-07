Global Brine Concentration Technology Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, by End User and by Geography.

Global Brine Concentration Technology Market was valued US$ 12.70 Mn and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue with CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period 2018-2026. Awareness regarding environment has compelled governing bodies to regulate wastewater discharge from industries. Many projects that utilize significant amount of water and discharge it directly into the environment or water bodies. Increase in industrialization and growth in demand for energy across the globe are estimated to boost the brine concentration technology market in the forecast. Wastewater is allowed to be discharge only after the pre-treatment. This brings an opportunity to brine concentration technology market. High installation cost of brine concentration technology can be a restraining factor, specifically for small industries that have lower capital investment.

Vertical tube falling film (VTFF) segment currently holds the major share of the market due to the technology application in achieving zero liquid discharge in industries. Closed circuit desalination (CCD) technology is segment with second largest market improves the efficiency and productivity. It helps in passing concentrated brine through the system continuously and leaving the salt precipitate behind through salt extraction gate.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Oil & gas exploration and production is a major source waste water for many countries. Its production has been described as one of the most important industrial activities. Rate of oilfield produced water production is projected to raise in forecast.

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as one of the prominent regions of the brine concentration technology market. Highly environment-conscious Europe and North America are projected to lead the brine concentration technology market in the near future. Brine concentration technology market is projected to witness a large number of collaborations between manufacturers and technology developers during the next few years.

Key players in the Brine Concentration Technology Market are Saltworks Technologies, Inc., Osmo Membrane Systems GmbH, Fluid Technology Solutions, Inc., TETRA Technologies, Inc., Oasys Water, Enviro Water Minerals CompanyÂ , Memsys Water Technologies GmbH, Modern Water Plc., Synder Filtration, Veolia.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Brine Concentration Technology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Brine Concentration Technology Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Brine Concentration Technology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key player by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Brine Concentration Technology Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Brine Concentration Technology Market:

Global Brine Concentration Technology Market, By Technology Type

• HERO

• CCD

• VTFF

• MVC

Global Brine Concentration Technology Market, By End User

• Coal to chemicals

• Food and Beverage

• Landfill/Leachate

• Mining

• Oil and Gas

• Power

• Pulp and Paper

• Refining & Petrochemicals

• Steel

• Textile

Global Brine Concentration Technology Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analysed in Global Brine Concentration Technology Market:

• Saltworks Technologies

• Osmo Membrane Systems GmbH

• Fluid Technology Solutions

• TETRA Technologies

• Oasys Water

• Enviro Water Minerals CompanyÂ

• Memsys Water Technologies GmbH

• Modern Water Plc.

• Synder Filtration

• Veolia

• Duraflow LLC

• Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt. Ltd

