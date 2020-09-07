Global Glue Applied Labels Market 2020 Volume, Value, Sales Price, Specification Forecast to 2027

The glue applied labels market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growth of pckaging industry. Moreover, technological and innovative advancements provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the glue applied labels market. However, less consumer knowledge related to glue applied labels is projected to hamper the overall growth of the glue applied labels market.

Leading Glue Applied Labels Market Players:

3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Label, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Henkel, Inland Labels, Lintec, WS Packaging Group, Inc., W. S. Darley & Co.

Glue applied labels is a label that does not have an adhesive layer. It is adhered to the product by glue, which is being applied to the label or the container during the application process. Glue-applied labels could advent into newer segments in the next few years on account of the addition of upscale enhancements by market vendors, such as acid etch stimulation, soft-touch and matte finishes, and thermo-chromatic and embossing inks. The mounting demand for premium packaging could bode well for the growth of the market since such types of packaging are used for premium consumer offerings such as household items and cosmetics.

The “Global Glue Applied Labels Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the packaging industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the glue applied labels market with detailed market segmentation layer type, application, and geography. The global glue applied labels market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading glue applied labels market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global glue applied labels market is segmented on the basis of layer type and application. On the basis of layer type, the global glue applied labels market is divided into laminated and non-laminated. On the basis of application, the global glue applied labels market is divided into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics, and transportation, home and personal care, semiconductor and electronics, retail labels, and other products.

