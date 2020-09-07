Global Pigments Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Pigments Market was valued US$13.5 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach approximately US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast. The report on “Pigments Market “segmented by type, by application and by region. Based on type pigment market is divided into specialty, Inorganic, Organic. Textile, Paints & Coatings, Plastic and other are application segments of pigment market.

Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Rise in construction activities has increased need for long-lasting pigments that can fight harsh weather. Paint & coatings industry is major end user of pigment. Growing need for protection of buildings from dampness, fungi, and corrosion is also boosting the pigments market. Increase in the consumer demand for plastic-based products in developing economies will further augment the growth of market. Printing inks is anticipated to be an attractive end-user segment in the forecast, due to rise in the demand for inkjet printing and laser printing. Safety norms regarding inorganic pigment may hinder the market.

Inorganic dominated the global pigments market in 2017. Specialty pigments will gain growth during the forecast period. In forecast specialty pigment will be replacing inorganic and organic pigment attributed to its unique properties such as metallic tones and other special effects such as color-shifting. Organic pigment will gain growth owed to its plant based formulation.

Paints & coating is leading application segment of pigments market. Paint & coating industry to grow at robust rate will ask for increased pigment. Construction is second largest application segment attributed to urbanization and increased infrastructure renovation activities. Plastic is third most leading application segment followed by paper, textile and leather.

Asia Pacific holds 40 % share of pigment market followed by Europe. Increasing industrialization and urbanization in Asia Pacific region has resulted into enhanced demand of pigment. Increased infrastructure modification activities and robust growth of end user industry. In Europe inorganic pigments are more in demand. North America will show a moderate growth during a forcast.

Qingdao Zhongren Zhiye Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Canon Kabushiki Kaisha, The Chemours Company, CRISTAL, Tronox Limited, BASF SE, LANXESS, Clariant International AG, Ferro Corporation, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Cathay Industries Group, Heubach GmbH, Gharda Chemicals Limited, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, and Altana AG. DIC Corporation are keyplayers of pigment market.

Scope of the Global Pigments Market

Pigments Market by type

• Specialty pigments

• Inorganic

• Organic

Pigments Market by Application

• Textile

• Leather

• Paper

• Paints & Coatings

• Plastics

• Construction

Pigments Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

Key Player analysed in the Global Pigments Market:

• Qingdao Zhongren Zhiye Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Canon Kabushiki Kaisha

• DIC Corporation

• Cobot Corporation

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Hefei Sunrise Pigments Co., Ltd

• BASF SE

• Lanxess AG

• Merck Group

• Clariant AG

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• Huntsman International LLC

• Tronox, Inc.

• Chemours Company

• Altana AG

• Chemours Company

• CRISTAL

• Ferro Corporation

• KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• Cathay Industries Group

• Heubach GmbH

• Gharda Chemicals Limited

• Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

• Altana AG.

