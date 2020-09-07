Global Polymer Stabilizer Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-use Industry and by Geography

Global Polymer Stabilizer Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 7.29 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Polymer stabilizer market is mainly driven by Plastic and polymer industry. Increasing demand for lightweight automotive parts and light stabilizer is trending in the market and will further impel the market growth. Effectiveness of polymer stabilizers in the case of tacking weathering effects, their ability to stabilize in various polymer matrices & their distribution in these matrices, and extent of loss of polymer stabilizer quantities during processing and usage, through the process of evaporation are attracting the end use industry.

Antioxidants, light stabilizer, heat stabilizer and others are type segments of polymer stabilizer . Heat stabilizer is segment with major share this is due to its wide applications in almost every end-use for protecting polymers from extreme heat conditions.

Packaging, automotive, building & construction, consumer goods and others are application segment of polymer stabilizer. Packaging segment is estimated to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Rising construction activities, high disposable incomes and growing e-commerce has propelled the growth of packaging end-use industry.

Geographically, the polymer stabilizer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is leading the polymer stabilizer market and will continue its growth during the forecast period. Expansion of automotive and building & construction end-use industries in the emerging economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea in this region.

Scope of the Report

Polymer Stabilizer Market, by Type:

• Antioxidant

• Heat Stabilizer

• Light Stabilizer

• Others

Polymer Stabilizer Market, by End-use Industry:

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Others

Polymer Stabilizer Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Albemarle Corporation (US)

• Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)

• The DOW Chemical Company (US)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

• Solvay SA (Belgium)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Adeka Corporation (Japan)

