Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market 2020 Major Players: Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LGC Standards, Toronto Research Chemicals, and Others

A new business intelligence report released by Regal Intelligence with the title ‘Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market 2020‘ targets and provides comprehensive market analysis with prospects to 2025. The analysts of the study have used extensive research methodologies and acquired data from Secondary & Primary sources in order to generate reliable and useful information that renders the latest market derivations and industry trends.

An important tool for high-resolution structure determination for NMR spectroscopy is the use of stable isotopically labeled biomolecules. By either selectively or uniformly incorporating stable isotopes into proteins, the user is able to significantly reduce the complexity of their spectra. D Labeled Biomolecules, 15N, and deuterium are the most common isotopes incorporated into proteins. Microbial expression systems, cell-free extracts, peptide synthesis and custom synthesis provide a variety of options for accomplishing the incorporation of the labels. Microbial expression systems are cell-based protein expression systems in which the microbes are grown in either a defined or complex media with D Labeled Biomolecules labeled glucoses and 15N Labeled Biomoleculeslabeled ammonium salts as the sole sources of carbon and nitrogen respectively. Ease of use, adaptability and high protein yields have made these expression systems the most popular technique for stable isotope incorporation. Cell-free extracts and custom synthesis also present their own individual advantages with the use of uniformly or selectively labeled amino acids. Cell-free extracts allow the user to more readily implement high-throughput in vitro protein expression as many proteins are difficult to express in vivo due to complications such as toxicity. Custom synthesis allows for unique, site-specific incorporation of isotopes into peptides allowing the user to study distinct structural regions.

The global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules market is expected to reach xxx Million USD by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2025.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are:

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LGC Standards, Toronto Research Chemicals, IsoLife, WITEGA Laboratorien, Omicron Biochemicals, Icon Isotopes, Medical Isotopes and among others.

Key Types

D Labeled Biomolecules

15N Labeled Biomolecules

13C Labeled Biomolecules

Others

Key End-Use

Scientific Research

Medical

Industrial

Others

Market Analysis by Geographies:

This report is segmented into key Regions North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India with Production Development, Sales, and Regional Trade & Forecast.

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

