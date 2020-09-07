SCINTILLATORS MARKET DEMAND, SUPPLY, GROWTH FACTORS, LATEST RISING TREND | DYNASIL CORPORATION, MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC., HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K., HITACHI METALS LTD., LUDLUM MEASUREMENTS

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Scintillators Market” provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Due to the potential of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in generating market research report, they are preferred by the businesses and hence also used while making this Scintillators report. To structure such a world-class report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. As today’s businesses demand the market research analysis to a great extent before taking any verdict about the products, choosing such market research report is essential for the businesses.

Global scintillators market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of nuclear power plants in Asian countries.

Applications in the field of nuclear plants, medical imaging, manufacturing industries and national security are factors boosting this market growth. Healthcare industry rises the demand of the scintillators in analyzing the cardiovascular and neurological diseases. Rising funding for R&D along with the development of technologically enriched products also acts as a market driver. Increasing investment in the radiation monitoring along with the rising demand of radiological medical applications will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Some of the major players operating global scintillators market are Dynasil Corporation, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Rexon Components ,Inc., Scintacor., Zecotek Photonics Inc., Detec Systems, Mirion Technologies, Inc., Radiation Monitoring Devices, Rexon Components ,Inc., Saint-Gobain among others.

Key Segmentation of scintillators market

By Type (Inorganic {Alkali Halides, Oxide Based Scintillators, Others} Organic {Single Crystal, Liquid Scintillators, Plastic Scintillators}),

End Product (Personal or Pocket Size Instruments, Hand-held Instruments, Fixed, Installed, Automatic Instruments),

Application (Healthcare Sector, Nuclear Power Plants, Manufacturing Industries, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major Developments:

In June 2019, Inrad Optics Launched scintinel fast neutron detectors. This will help in detecting fast neutron detection with immediate availability. This has advantage of high sensitivity to excellent discrimination between neutrons and gamma-ray radiation with neutrons. This helps the company to introduce new innovation in the market

In January 2018, John Caunt Scientific ltd. held a scintillation detectors event at partner Scionix. This event includes radiation sensing & measurement. This workshop will cover scintillation detector design and Optimisation along with new emerging scintillator technologies. This event will create brand awareness for the company

