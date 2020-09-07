COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Soaring at 10.0% CAGR to 2025

Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

It is defined as the study of controlling, manipulating and creating systems based on their atomic or molecular specifications. As stated by the US National Science and Technology Council, the essence of nanotechnology is the ability to manipulate matters at atomic, molecular and supra-molecular levels for creation of newer structures and devices. Generally, this science deals with structures sized between 1 to 100 nanometer (nm) in at least one dimension and involves in modulation and fabrication of nanomaterials and nanodevices.

Nanotechnology is becoming a crucial driving force behind innovation in medicine and healthcare, with a range of advances including nanoscale therapeutics, biosensors, implantable devices, drug delivery systems, and imaging technologies. According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Nanotechnology market will register a 10.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 278760 million by 2025, from $ 190680 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Nanotechnology business, shared in Chapter 3.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Amgen, Stryker, Teva Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Roche, Abbott, Merck & Co, Celgene, Biogen, Sanofi, Leadiant Biosciences, Takeda, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Endo International, Smith & Nephew, Pfizer, Ipsen

This study considers the Healthcare Nanotechnology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Nanomedicine

Nano Medical Devices

Nano Diagnosis

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Anticancer

CNS Product

Anti-infective

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Healthcare Nanotechnology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Healthcare Nanotechnology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Healthcare Nanotechnology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Healthcare Nanotechnology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Healthcare Nanotechnology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology by Players

4 Healthcare Nanotechnology by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Healthcare Nanotechnology Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Amgen

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Healthcare Nanotechnology Product Offered

11.1.3 Amgen Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Amgen News

11.2 Stryker

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Healthcare Nanotechnology Product Offered

11.2.3 Stryker Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Stryker News

11.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Healthcare Nanotechnology Product Offered

11.3.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Healthcare Nanotechnology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Teva Pharmaceuticals News

11.4 UCB

