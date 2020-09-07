Global Copper Oxychloride Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026, by Application, by Regions.

Global Copper oxychloride Market was valued US$ 257.6 Mn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ 375.3 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.82 % during forecast period. Copper oxychloride, also known as tribasic copper chloride (TBCC), It is a greenish crystalline solid encountered in mineral deposits, metal corrosion product, industrial products, art & archeological object, and some living systems. It is naturally found in minerals and can also be synthetically produced. Copper oxychloride finds application in colorants and pigments, fungicides, commercial feed supplements, and other applications.ons.

In terms of application, Fungicides is expected to lead the global market. Fungicides offer as a major application area for copper oxychloride owing to the indispensability of protecting plants and crops from damage. It is also used as a wood preservative when employed for flooring in concrete. Copper oxychloride is used to manufacture colorants and pigments for ceramics and glass. Copper oxychloride consumption has gradually increased in the market due to increasing agricultural activities demanding of fungicides.

The Copper Oxychloride is used as a color in illumination of manuscript, painting on wall and paintings made by traditional inhabitants and tribes. Earlier it was utilized by ancient Egypt population in cosmetic items. Due to its green color it has used in pyrotechnics. It is applied in catalytic form in process of chlorination and oxidation in the organic synthesis. The main use of Copper Oxychloride is a business feed supplement.

Asia Pacific accounted as the largest and fastest growing regional market for copper oxychloride and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing agricultural production to meet the demand from rising population in the region and growing awareness about new technologies and products are the factors responsible for growth in demand for copper oxychloride in Asia Pacific. Europe accounted as the second largest market for copper oxychloride and is expected undergo perpetual growth in the near future. Fluctuations in the prices of copper restraining market growth.

Other regions such as North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected experience boost in demand for copper oxychloride in the market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Copper oxychloride market are Prescient Industries Limited, TIB Chemical, Oxiquímica Agroscience, Parikh Enterprises Private Limited, Tata Chemical Limited, Rallis India Limited, American Elements, BASF Corporation, Lentus India Private Limited, Hummel Croton Incorporation, Acme Organics Private Limited, Agro Chemical Industries Limited, Biota Agro Solutions Private Limited, Kundan Pestichem Private Limited, Killicks Pharma, PI Industries Limited, Elgon Kenya Limited, Vimal Crop Care Private Limited, Tecomag S.r.l., Bayer CropScience, Probelte S.A, Univar Canada, Isagro Group, Willowood Limited, SALES Y DERIVADOS DE COBRE S.A, Accensi Private Limited, Vijay Agro Industries, Spiess,Urania Chemical GmbH, Cinkarna Celje, Travancore Chemical & Manufacturing Company Limited.

