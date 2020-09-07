Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Industry Analysis & Forecast (2018-2026)-By type, Substrate, Application and Geography.

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market is expected to reach USD 3.85 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. Gas separations membranes are widely used in food & beverage processing, water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical & medical application, chemical processing, industrial gas processing and other applications. Gas separation technology is more cost effective and high energy efficient than that of conventional technologies like cryogenic distillation, absorption and adsorption.

As energy costs rise, gas separation membrane technology is likely to play an increasingly important role in reducing the environmental impact and costs of industrial processes. Inherent advantages offered by gas separation membranes such as energy efficiency with low capital investment, simplicity and ease of installation, low operation and maintenance cost, low weight and space requirement with high process flexibility is fuelling the market growth.

Gas separation membranes market based on application has been segmented into nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapor/gas separation, vapor/vapor separation and air dehydration. Carbon dioxide removal segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market owing to increasing need to remove carbon dioxide in natural gas pipelines for safe transmission. Vapor/vapor separation segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of gas separation membranes in refining processes.

Gas separation membranes market based on material has been segmented into polyimide & polyaramide, polysulfone, cellulose acetate and others. Polyimide & polyaramide segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for gas separation membrane attributed to growing industrialization in this regions, which directly drives market growth and increasing demand for energy efficient and cost effective gas separation. Plasticization problem in polymeric membranes making their use difficult in high-temperature applications is one of the factor restraining the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Material:

• Polyimide & Polyaramide

• Polysulfone

• Cellulose Acetate

• Others

Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Application:

• Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment

• Hydrogen Recovery

• Carbon dioxide Removal

• Vapor/Gas Separation

• Vapor/Vapor Separation

• Air Dehydration

• Others

Gas Separation Membranes Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Gas Separation Membranes Market:

• Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan)

• Air Liquide Advanced Separation LLC (US)

• Generon IGS, Inc. (US)

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US)

• Honeywell UOP LLC (US)

• Schlumberger Ltd. (US)

• Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands)

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

• DIC Corporation (Japan)

• Membrane Technology and Research Inc.(US)

