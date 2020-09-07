Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Service Type, Equipment Type, End User, Service Providers, Service Contracts, Applications, and Region.

Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market was valued US$ 8.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period. The major driving factors of the global laboratory equipment services market are the growth of research activities in biotech industry, a rise in the requirement for the timely diagnosis of diseases, number of chronic diseases occurrences, and growth of medical tourism in developing nations. An Increasing focus on decreasing laboratory cost, and a high cost of service contracts is hampering the laboratory equipment services market growth. Additionally, the high diversification in the market are also the basic restraining factors for laboratory equipment services market growth. The scope of innovation is limited and the market is highly diversified in nature is a major challenge of the global laboratory equipment services market.

The key opportunity of the laboratory equipment services market is a growth of automation in the laboratory Equipment as well as the adoption of the Asset Management Company in the biotechnology industry.

The laboratory equipment services market is segmented into service type, equipment type, end user, service providers, service contracts, applications, and region. Laboratory equipment services market based on service type includes calibration services, validation services, repair & maintenance services, and other services. Based on equipment type segment, laboratory equipment services market is classified into general equipment, analytical equipment, specialty equipment, and support equipment. In terms of an end user, global laboratory equipment services market is categorized into pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies clinical & diagnostics laboratories, and academic research and institution.

Global laboratory equipment services market in terms of service providers is divided into third-party service providers, original equipment manufacturers, and other service providers. On the basics of service contracts global laboratory equipment services market is segmented into a standardized service contract, and customized service contracts. In terms of application segment, global laboratory equipment services market is classified into clinical chemistry, medical microbiology & cytology, human & tumor genetics, and other esoteric tests. Original equipment manufacturers segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, by reasons of increasing adoption of equipment services by the manufacturer of the products.

Based on the end user, the clinical and diagnostic laboratories dominated the market and also expected to grow at XX % CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing geriatric population and invasion of chronic diseases which includes cancer, diabetes and heart attacks. Based on the service type, the repair and maintenance services segment is expected to account for the XX % market share, due to the rising use of laboratory equipment for diagnosis purposes and research activities.

Geographically, The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the high growth rate during the forecasted period, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, investments in the biotechnology sector coupled with the inclination towards medical tourism across the region.

Key players operating in global laboratory equipment services market are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, C&M Scientific Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Hettich Instruments, LP, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Labx Media Group, Merck Millipore, Mindray Medical International Limited, Pace Analytical Services, Inc, Perkinelmer, Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Laboratory Equipment Services Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market make the report investor’s guide..

Scope of the Global Laboratory equipment services market:

Global Laboratory equipment services market, by Service type:

• Calibration services

• Validation services

• Repair & maintenance services

• Other services

Global Laboratory equipment services market, by Equipment type:

• General equipment

• Analytical equipment

• Specialty equipment

• Support equipment

Global Laboratory equipment services market, by the End-user:

• Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies

• Clinical & diagnostics laboratories

• Academic research and institution

Global Laboratory equipment services market by Service Providers:

• Third party service providers

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Other service providers

Global Laboratory equipment services market by Service Contracts:

• Standardized service contract

• Customized service contracts

Global Laboratory equipment services market by Applications:

• Clinical chemistry

• Medical microbiology & cytology

• Human & tumor genetics

• Other esoteric tests

Global Laboratory equipment services market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Laboratory Equipment Services Market:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies

• C&M Scientific Ltd

• Danaher Corporation

• Eppendorf AG

• Hettich Instruments, LP

• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

• Labx Media Group

• Merck Millipore

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Pace Analytical Services, Inc

• Perkinelmer, Inc

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Waters Corporation

