Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Functions, Product Type, Application and Region.

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market was valued US$ XXX.X Mn. in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.2 %, to reach US$ XX.XX Mn. during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Lignosulfonates are anionic polyelectrolytes, partially water-soluble. It is mixed with concrete and is used prominently in retarding the setting time by degrading the amount of mixing water & chemical in the infrastructure industry retaining workability of plastic concrete in formworks. These are also broadly used in numerous industries such as construction as water reducers or super-plasticizers, agrochemical, oil & gas, animal feed and gypsum board.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

This market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key influencing factors, market strategies, statistical analysis, Trends and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape

The key factors attributing to the growth is surging demand and widespread application as Plasticizers or dispersants in the construction industry as to widespread characteristics such as low air-entraining, high plasticizing capacity and high strength of concrete. Moreover, rising trends for urbanization & industrialization in the developing region are attracting the vendors to invest in R&D, construction & industrial sector by which it is creating an opportunity for Lignosulfonates market to grow in the upcoming forecast. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are the major contributor to witnessing strong growth.

Furthermore, the upsurge investment in the infrastructure industries across the Middle East is forecasted to offer productive opportunities for the further growth of this market over the next few years.

However, Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete market is estimated to have some severe challenges from the fluctuating prices of raw materials and easy access of valuable alternatives at much more reasonable price thereby, hindering the growth of the global market.

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures, Market Segmentation:

The report covers the brief analytical segments of the Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market thereby providing a wider view at the macro as well as micro levels.

Based on Function, plasticizer segment is estimated to have the largest growth for Lignosulfonate-based Concrete contributing 65% of total revenue in 2019, growing at a CAGR of X.X % during the forecast 2020 to 2027. The plasticizer grade is mostly preferred in the concrete technology as water reducers due to its economic cost and eco-friendly nature. Usually, it reduce the water requirement in concrete by 8% to 15% and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period and rise the demand thanks to increasing construction industry. On the other hand, Modified lignosulfonate or super-plasticizer is registered to grow at highest CAGR in the coming forecast and it diminish the water requirement up to 25%..

Based on Application, Light Weight Concrete is presumed to hold 48% of market share over the forecast period in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East market. Light Weight is mostly preferred in construction industry attributing to rapid growth with growing urbanization and industrialization in the region and consequently, driving the demand in the upcoming forecast. Further, Light Weight Lignosulfonate-based Concrete is now prominently used in animal feed for making pellets, in agrochemical as pesticide dispersants and oil & gas industry for oil well drilling muds.

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, Regional analysis

In terms of region, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East is having a remarkable growth due to rising construction industry in the region. The markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East for lignosulfonate-based concrete mixtures together was valued at US$ XX.9 mn in 2019 and is predicted these to grow at a CAGR of X.XX% to attain a collective value of US$ XXX.1 mn by the end of 2027 during the forecast period 2019 and 2027.Asia Pacific is witnessing a leading Market valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to growing demand for super-plasticizers and plasticizers in the construction industry and growing trends for industrialization & urbanization in emerging countries such as as China and India and is likely is boost the demand for Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures over the forecast period.

Followed by, The Middle East Africa leading by Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia is rapidly growing at the fastest rate with a market share of XX % over the forecast period by 2027 thanks to growing demand and increase investments in construction sector.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market is extremely uneven and the market vendors use various strategies such ascollaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and launch of new products, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others to upturn their ways in this market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Recent Developments, merges & Acquisitions

• In 2017 Prevailing news determined the demand for dyes in India predicted consumption of 2, 00,000MnTonnes. With the revenue expected to reach INR 48,000 Crore in 2022, joined with growing demand in the Indian subcontinent, the forecast for the Dyes industry views radiant.

• In September 2017, Archroma pronounced the acquisition of extra 26% shares (in which 49% was acquired in 2014) of M. Dohmen (Germany), a multinational company specializing in the production of textile chemicals and dyes.

• In August 2015, Pantone, merged with a leading pigment textile company, Huntsman and introduced 210 dye textile formulations for PANTONE FASHION, HOME and INTERIORS. This acquisition between Huntsman, a global dyes textile leader, and Pantone, a prominent provider of colour, is anticipated to help the textile industry in providing eco-friendly home furnishings, fashion and interior design products.

• CCIL proclaimed intended to acquire Plastichemix for Rs 1,350 million.

• DIC Corporation Proclaims Settlement to Acquire BASF’s Global Pigments Business. The acquisition is the focus to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

The report also helps in understanding Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Product Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market:

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, By Functions

• Plasticizer

• Superplasticizer

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, By Product Type

• Air Entrained Agent

• Swelling Agent

• Waterproof Agent

• Antifreeze

• Others

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, By Applications

• Light Weight Concrete

• High Density Concrete

• Mass Concrete

• Ready-Mix Concrete

• Others

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, By Key Players

• BASF SE

• Sika AG

• W.R. Grace Co.

• CICO Technologies Limited

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sodamco-Weber

• Fosroc International

• CHRYSO Group

• Tembec Inc.

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• Mapei International & Pidilite Industries Limited.

• Borregaard LignoTech

• Burgo Group Spa

• Domsjö Fabriker AB

• Flambeau River Papers

• Green Agrochem

• NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

• Qingdao Newworld Material Co Limited

• Sappi Limited

• Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical Co., Ltd

