Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Sales Channel, Application and Region.

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market was valued US$ 4.33 Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.2 %, to reach US$ 7.71 Bn. Market Definition: Medium molecular weight (Mw) polyisobutylene is an isobutylene oligomer with an average Mw, of 40 000–120 000 g/mol and due to their extensive properties, such high degree elongation widely utilized as plasticized in viscosity modifiers, the primary binder in sealing compounds. Furthermore, it is also increasingly used as protective films & lubricating oil additive as a precursor in the chemical & automotive industry. For instance, where exposure to sunlight it is widely used as a potential risk for sealants. The global Medium molecular weight (Mw) polyisobutylene market was valued US$ X.XX Bn and is expected to reach X.X Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.XX% during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

This market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key influencing factors, market strategies, statistical analysis, Trends and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Rising demand for sealants and adhesives coupled with the increasing need for medium molecular weight polyisobutylene as fuel is likely to augment the medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market in the upcoming forecast. Rising investment in manufacturing-based industries especially in the commercial and industrial sector in developing countries such as China, India and Japan that in turn is expected to propel the growth of Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market over the forecast period.

Further, Escalation demand for chewing gum & adoption of variant strategies in regards to merges &Acquisitions by large companies is estimated to open new opportunities for the medium molecular weight polyisobutylene market in the upcoming forecast.

However, stringent regulations by the government on the manufacturing and utilization of medium molecular polyisobutylene due to increasing potential hazards in the aquatic life cycle may hinder the growth in the upcoming forecast.

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene, Market Segmentation:

The report covers the brief analytical segments of the Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market thereby providing a wider view at the macro as well as micro levels.

Based on Application, Adhesives is estimated to have the largest growth for Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene contributing 40% of total revenue in 2019, growing at a CAGR of X.X% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast 2020 to 2027. In terms of consumption adhesive accounts for 35.44% of total volume annually and is forecasted to grow subsequently. The growth is attributed due to the growing utilization of lubricating oil and roofing sealants in various other industries such as automotive. Polymer-based adhesives and hot melt adhesives are constituent of Medium Molecular weight polyisobutylene and widely used in the automobile industry as panel lamination. Rising demand in the automobile industry will positively impact on the growth of the Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene market.

Further, the sealant is estimated to register the subsequent growth at a CAGR of XX % thanks to upsurge demand in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe. Gum base is also anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR of XX% owing to mounting sports events such as Asian Games, Women Cricket World Cup (2017), Common Wealth Games and ICC Cricket World Cup (2019).

In terms of Product Type, Industrial Grade is growing at fastest rate at CAGR of XX% in comparison to Food Grade as to widespread utilization of Adhesives and Sealants couple with competitive market.

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market, Regional analysis

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is dominated as the largest market with Market share of 35.0% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to growing demand and presence of emerging countries like China and India with dominant industries such as the automobile & construction in the region. China is the major producer and exporter of adhesive around the globe and India is the second most leading manufacture. Furthermore, rapid industrialization, with widespread use of additives, sealants and lubricants for automotive and growing investments by large companies & government in production and export is propelling the demand for Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene over the forecast period.

Followed by North America and then Europe with moderate growth due to presence of key manufacture within the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to have inkling growth growing at CAGR XX % over the years to come.

Moreover, growing investments by large companies & government in production and export of dyes. Further, low cost in manufacturing and rapid industrialization is propelling the demand for Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene over the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market is extremely uneven and the market vendors use various strategies such ascollaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and launch of new products, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others to upturn their ways in this market.

Major Player dominating the market are JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, BASF SE and Shandong Hongrui Petrochemicals Co. Ltd

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Recent Developments, merges & Acquisitions

• Lately, BASF initiated to expand plant Ludwigshafen in for producing new medium molecular weight polyisobutene before schedule. The capacity of plant production improved by 6,000 Metric Tons. Correspondingly, the total capacity from 4 plants reached to 18,000 Metric Tons in the company, which involved Antwerp, Germany, Ludwigshafen and Belgium.

The report also helps in understanding Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Sales Channel, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market1

Scope of the Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market, By Type

• Food Grade

• Industrial Grade

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market, By Sales Channel

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market, By Applications

• Gum base

• Adhesives

• Sealants

• Lubricants

• Roofing

• Others (Including Paraffin and waxes, Bitumen)

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market, By Key Players

• ЕNЕОЅ

• ВАЅF

• Јіlіn Реtrосhеmісаl

• Ѕhаndоng Ноngruі

• Zhејіаng Ѕhundа

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-medium-molecular-weight-polyisobutylene-market/57192/

