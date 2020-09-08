DC-DC Converters Market 2020 Scrutinized in New Research by Artesyn, Delta Electronics, Inc., FDK

The DC-DC Converters Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DC-DC Converters market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The DC-DC converter is an electronic circuit that converts the source of DC current from one voltage level to others. The growing demand for electric vehicles and the increasing adoption of DC-DC Converters in Fully Electric Aircraft are the major factors supporting the growth of the DC-DC converter market. Some of the well-established players operating in the market are focusing on the development of more efficient converters to achieve a significant market share. However, heating issues is one of the major challenge faced by the companies operating in the market

Top Key Players:-Artesyn, Delta Electronics, Inc., FDK Corporation, FLEX LTD., Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation., Texas Instruments Incorporated., TracoPower

The increasing use of thick film hybrid DC-DC converters in space application, increasing power requirements of networking infrastructure, and growing demand for the rising demand for energy-efficient devices across the globe are the major factors supporting the growth of the DC-DC converters market. However, the varying regulatory and safety standards across the globe might hinder the growth of the DC-DC converters market. The growing trend of miniaturized DC-DC converters is creating opportunities for the companies operating in the market to achieve a significant market share.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the DC-DC Converters industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global DC-DC converters market is segmented on the basis of output type, form factor, product type, and end-user industry. Based on output type, the market is segmented as single output and multi output. On the basis of form factor, the market is segmented as quarter brick, eighth brick, half brick, full brick, and sixteen brick. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as isolated and non-isolated. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented as medical, consumer, automotive, telecommunication, audio visual, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting DC-DC Converters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the DC-DC Converters market in these regions.

