Voice Analytics Market 2020 Revenue and Competitor Insights || Verint; NICE Systems Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; ThoughtSpot Inc.; Uniphore; Calabrio, Inc.; Talkdesk, Inc; RankMiner and More

Voice Analytics Market research report is always useful to business or organization in many subjects of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions, and minimizing the risk of failure. The studies of this market report carefully analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Global voice analytics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2265.07 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the awareness amongst consumers regarding the importance of real-time analysis of speech and voice subjects along with various innovations of technologies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global voice analytics market are Verint; NICE Systems Ltd.; Avaya Inc.; ThoughtSpot Inc.; Uniphore; Calabrio, Inc.; Talkdesk, Inc; RankMiner; VoiceBase, Inc.; Beyond Verbal; VoiceSense Ltd.; SESTEK; XDROID; Invoca; audEERING; Micro Focus; Genesys; Voci Technologies, Inc.; Clarabridge; ZOOM International; CallMiner among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands of organizations for collection of information and insights from the interactions with customers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for better fraud and risk detection services propels this market growth

Growth of focus of various organizations on improvement of their agent’s performance by consistent monitoring and collecting valuable insights; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for this technology due to surge in the number of call centers globally; this factor is expected to foster the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the inaccurate nature of these analytics services for user authentication along with data privacy threats; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Scope of the Report

The Global research study analyzes the industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

