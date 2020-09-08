SLAM Technology Market 2020 Precise Outlook (CAGR 57.2%) – Google, GeoSLAM, Apple ARKit, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Facebook, Parrot SA

Global SLAM Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2025

The SLAM Technology market report is the most important research for who looks for complete information on the SLAM Technology market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, SLAM Technology market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the SLAM Technology market will register a 57.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 843.7 million by 2025, from $ 138.3 million in 2019.

Top Leading Companies of Global SLAM Technology Market are Google, GeoSLAM, Apple ARKit, Aethon, Clearpath Robotics, Facebook, Parrot SA, Locus Robotics, NavVis, Amazon Robotics, Shanghai Slamtec, Ascending Technologies, Gestalt Robotics, KUKA AG, Omron Adept Technologies, SLAMcore and others.

The leading players of the SLAM Technology industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed based on production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among SLAM Technology players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape the business growth.

Global SLAM Technology Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global SLAM Technology market based on Types are:

Visual SLAM

Laser SLAM

The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.

Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.

Based on Application , the Global SLAM Technology market is segmented into:

Robot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Autonomous Vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.

Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.

Regional Analysis for SLAM Technology Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global SLAM Technology market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Crucial Elements from the Table of Contents of Global SLAM Technology Market:

– SLAM Technology Market Overview

– Global SLAM Technology Market Competition, Profiles/Analysis, Strategies

– Global SLAM Technology Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)

– Global SLAM Technology Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)

– Global SLAM Technology Market Regional Highlights

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Market Effect Factors Analysis

– Market Decisions for the present scenario

– Global SLAM Technology Market Forecast (2020-2025)

– Case Studies

– Research Findings and Conclusion

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the SLAM Technology Market report is the believable source for gaining market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure, and so on. SLAM Technology industry report additionally presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

