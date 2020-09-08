LATEST RESEARCH REPORT ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET 2020-2027 IS BOOMING WORLDWIDE WITH COMPREHENSIVE STUDY EXPLORES HUGE REVENUE SCOPE IN FUTURE WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS LIKE SCOTT TECHNOLOGY SCOTT TECHNOLOGY LTD, FUELMATICS AB

The robotic refueling system market is expected to grow from USD 25 million in 2019 to USD 2.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 50.0% during forecast period.Growing requirement for low-cost operations in the mining vertical and the need for improved security and safety, while fuel dispensation are the key factors driving the growth of the market. One of the major restraints for the growth of the market is the legal and safety regulations. Increasing adoption of autonomous technology is the key opportunity for the growth of the robotic refueling system market. A major challenge faced by the key players in the market is the replacement of manual caps with automated fuel caps.

Top key players: Scott Technology (Scott Technology Ltd(New Zealand)), Fuelmatics AB (Sweden), Rotec Engineering B.V (Netherlands), Neste Oyj (Finland), Shaw development LLC (Shaw Development (US)

Robotic refueling system market, by Fuel Pumped:

Gasoline

Natural Gas

Petrochemicals

Others (Includes hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, methanol, biofuel, and biodiesels)

Robotic refueling system market, by Payload-carrying Capacity:

Up to 50 kg

50.01–100.00 kg

100.01–150.00 kg

Robotic refueling system market, by Vertical:

Mining

Automobile

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Military & Defense

Warehouse & Logistics

Marine & Shipping

Construction

Others (includes nuclear power plants, space exploration, and research& development)

The global Robotic Refueling System market has been studied by considering numerous attributes such as type, size, applications, and end-users. It includes investigations on the basis of current trends, historical records, and future prospects. This statistical data helps in making informed business decisions for the progress of the industries. For an effective and stronger business outlook, some significant case studies have been mentioned in this report.

Key Objectives of Robotic Refueling System Market Report:

– Study of the annual revenues and market developments of the major players that supply Robotic Refueling System

– Analysis of the demand for Robotic Refueling System by component

– Assessment of future trends and growth of architecture in the Robotic Refueling System market

– Assessment of the Robotic Refueling System market with respect to the type of application

– Study of the market trends in various regions and countries, by component, of the Robotic Refueling System market

– Study of contracts and developments related to the Robotic Refueling System market by key players across different regions

– Finalization of overall market sizes by triangulating the supply-side data, which includes product developments, supply chain, and annual revenues of companies supplying Robotic Refueling System across the globe.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of Robotic Refueling System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026.

