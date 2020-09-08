Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

The Winning Report [Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2027] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 27.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1, 59,441.18 million by 2027. Growing adoption of e-cigarettes is a growing factor for the market. Globally, as they are deemed a healthier option for long-term users, the industry has increasingly suggested and accepted quitting aids.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Cipla Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited, Alkalon A/S, 22nd Century Group, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Imperial Brands, Japan Tobacco Inc., British American Tobacco, Perrigo Company plc, Fertin Pharma, Cambrex Corporation, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer Inc. and Strides Pharma Science Limited and among others.

In North America, use of e-cigarettes and other nicotine products in the U.S. has risen dramatically, rendering the nicotine category dominant in the country. In China, the population of the nation is very big and the number of smokers is also very strong in the area, which boosts the market for nicotine products to support smoking cessation. In Europe, nicotine is quite common in the market of United Kingdom and there are also rising safety concerns; raising disposable incomes fuels competition for nicotine items such as e-cigarettes in the country.

By Product Type (With Nicotine and Without Nicotine),

Treatment Type (Pharmacological, Therapies and Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

End-User (Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X and Silent Generation)

In February 2020, Strides Pharma Science Limited, the parent firm of Strides Product Private Limited, joined the industry with the launch of two over – the-counter (OTC) drugs for smoking cessation and joint pain relief. This will allow the company to grow its market and will also encourage the company to increase its consumer base.

